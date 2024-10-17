NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #229 (Friday, October 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "All wrapped up" — is a bit of a brainteaser, even after you figure out what it's getting at.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #229, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #229, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #229.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #229 is... "All wrapped up".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "World cuisine."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STOWN

PANTS

GIVER

SAIL

GROAN

NASAL

DEAN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'D' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #229?

Drumroll, please...

GYOZA

SAMOSA

WONTON

RAVIOLI

PIEROGI

EMPANADA

...and the spangram was DUMPLINGS.

Strands #229

“All wrapped up”

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵💡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Another tricky one this, at least in part due to geography. From where I'm writing in the UK, DUMPLINGS refer to a very specific suet-based addition to casseroles and stews. While I'd heard of every answer in the puzzle, none of them would class as dumplings in my eyes!

Fortunately, my first answer was spelt out across the bottom of the screen: GYOZA. That tipped me off to what I could expect in the rest of the puzzle, and I immediately found SAMOSA to its left, and WONTON to its right.

When I connected DUMPLINGS, I was just expecting this to be another answer, rather than the spangram. This certainly threw me when looking for the remaining answers in the top half of the grid.

I found RAVIOLI in the top left corner next (definitely not a dumpling to me!), but then I was stumped and had to use a clue. That revealed PIEROGI, leaving just the anagram of "ADNAEAPM" to decode. After a short struggle, I realized it had to be EMPANADA.

Yesterday's Strands answers

