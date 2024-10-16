NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #228 (Thursday, October 17 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Dream teams" — may be a struggle for those reading from outside the United States.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #228, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #228, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #228.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #228 is... "Dream teams".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Imaginary sports."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SAVERS

VAST

PATH

SWORN

FRONT

SPAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'F' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FANTASYLEAGUE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #228?

Drumroll, please...

DRAFT

ROSTER

WAIVERS

STANDINGS

MATCHUPS

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FANTASYLEAGUE.

Strands #228

“Dream teams”

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is another one that might be tricky if you're outside of the United States.

Yes, we have FANTASYLEAGUE over here in the UK, but the terminology is just subtly different, which made finding most of today's answers a game of trial and error for me.

In fact, I had to use a clue to get things moving. This revealed DRAFTS which, thankfully, I am aware is a phrase to do with US sports! From there, I was able to figure out that the theme of "Dream teams" referred not to sleep, but to FANTASYLEAGUE, which was spelt across the middle of the grid from left to right.

With that in mind, it was a case of translating my UK terminology into US. I knew that lineup would be ROSTER, which left WAIVERS in the bottom right. Having looked that up, I can confirm this is not a thing in British Fantasy Football!

I found STANDINGS in the top right next, which we'd probably call "table" or similar. That left just MATCHUPS to complete the puzzle.

