NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #117 (Friday, June 28 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "That's my jam!" — is a little cryptic, but the answers come thick and fast once you know what it's referring to.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #117, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #117, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #117.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #117 is... "That's my jam!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Mixtape."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SOCK

DISK

EASE

GONE

TRUNKS

GORE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MUSICGENRES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #117?

Drumroll, please...

JAZZ

BLUES

SALSA

SOUL

COUNTRY

DISCO

FOLK

ROCK

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MUSICGENRES.

Strands #117

“That's my jam!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵

Hey Strands fans. Unlike recent puzzles, breezed through today's Strands. The phrase "That's my jam!" immediately makes me think of music, and that was confirmed when I saw the double 'Z' on the right-hand side - part of JAZZ.

From there, the types of music came thick and fast: BLUES, SALSA and SOUL were all nearby in the top half of the board, and then I spotted COUNTRY in the bottom left-hand corner. DISCO was immediately to its right.

I had long had enough information to get the spangram, but sometimes you're just on a roll with the actual answers, so I connected FOLK to finish the bottom half of the board. Now the last six letters of the spangram were spelt out and there was no getting away from it: I entered MUSICGENRES from left to right.

That left just four letters to connect. I spelt ROCK backwards along the left-hand side to finish the puzzle in possibly the fastest time yet.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #116 right here.