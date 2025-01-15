NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, January 15 (#584)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 15 for puzzle #584 is harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 4 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #583, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #584. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Peanut, Vehicle, Dirty, Robot, Shy, Big, Wet, Toad, Medium, Low, Perfect, Tool, Light, Mechanism, Dry, and Short.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Means
- 🟩 Green: Lacking
- 🟦 Blue: Martini specifications
- 🟪 Purple: Fictional Misters
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Grab a drink, use a tool for what you're lacking and read a book.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #584?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Means: Mechanism, Medium, Tool, Vehicle
- 🟩 Lacking: Light, low, short, shy
- 🟦 Martini specifications: Dirty, dry, perfect, wet
- 🟪 Fictional Misters: Big, peanut, robot, toad
The 4 rated difficulty got me today, I started the puzzle and saw dirty and dry, immediately thought martini. Wet was next. It took a second to recall Perfect mostly because that recipe is just what I think of as a martini.
After that I was drawing blanks. I stepped away for a bit to see if it would help, which it did a bit.
When I came back to the puzzle, I saw light, low and short. That led to the lacking category mentally which got me to shy.
The thinking was still slow today but I finally sussed out mechanism, tool and vehicle. I wasn't sure on medium but it didn't seem to fit with what was left.
And we wrapped it up with misters, Mr. Big (Sex and the City), Mr. Peanut (snack mascot), Mr. Robot (the show), and Mr. Toad (of the wild ride).
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Operating: Active, functional, running, working
- 🟩 Term: Meeting, period, session, sitting
- 🟦 Things in a camera kit: Body, flash, lens, strap
- 🟪 Birds plus letter: Crowd, gully, puffing, swank
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #583, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
I kicked off today seeing flash and lens. I thought they were camera related so went looking for similar words. Strap and body stuck out to me and were correct.
I saw meeting, session and sitting but wasn't sure on period so I skipped the green category. Instead, I grabbed active, running and working. Functional was the only one that seemed to work to me.
Period didn't work with the left over words, so I committed back to the green to wrap that one.
And finally, ugh, the purple was another add or take away a letter style category with birds plus a letter, my least favorite kind. Anyway this one was Crow(d), Gull(y), Puffin(g) and Swan(k).
