NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, August 7 (#423)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 7 for puzzle #423 takes a leap after a few days of similar difficulties, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #422, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #423. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Cram

: Cram 🟩 Green : Restaurant jobs

: Restaurant jobs 🟦 Blue : Electromagnetic spectrum

: Electromagnetic spectrum 🟪 Purple: Things with bits

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: I would start with positions at an eatery and then consider rays and waves. After that get to filling up things that have bits.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #423?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Cram: Jam, pack, ram stuff

Jam, pack, ram stuff 🟩 Restaurant jobs: Cook, dishwasher, host, server

Cook, dishwasher, host, server 🟦 Electromagnetic spectrum: Microwave, radio, visible, x-ray

Microwave, radio, visible, x-ray 🟪 Things with bits: Bridle, byte, comedian, drill

I managed to go down the line with today's puzzle which is always satisfying when it happens. More often than not I am surprised at what the NYT Games crew consider a green or blue category compared to others.

Yellow was an easy spot with jam, pack, ram and stuff. I think ram is a tricky word here as I don't think most people will consider it as a word that means to cram.

Green was pretty easy after that with cook, dishwasher, host, and server. I will say that I fell for the computer trap as I tried to make server, byte, server and host work. It did not.

I had been minding the electromagnetic spectrum from the beginning, but wasn't considering visible until I got to the last eight words. It became obvious that visible fit better with microwave, radio and x-ray than the last four.

Purple makes sense and feels like one you should get far earlier with bridle, byte, comedian and drill. Which I think is a mark of a good purple when the answers provoke the feeling that you should've known.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #422, which had a difficulty rating of 2.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today felt about right for a 2.7 difficulty rating.

I did take an early strike with yellow because I had fog instead of dandelion. In my mind the connection was things describe as cottony. Also, I was picturing the yellow dandelion and not the ball that kids blow everywhere. Swapped the two and got cloud, cotton ball and sheep.

For the most part, I immediately think test subject when I see guinea pig. So, it was a quick find to see participant, subject and volunteer.

I have taken issue with some of the categories in recent days so disapprove, mind, object and protest stuck out. It helps that three of them were next to each other with the way the grid fell.

Purple became the rote fill with "bull" horn, "fog"horn, "matter"horn and "shoe"horn. I like this one. As mentioned above it did make me think of Foghorn Leghorn that ornery southern rooster of Looney Tunes fame. Off to watch some cartoons.