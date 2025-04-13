NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, April 13 (#672)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 13 for puzzle #672 are much harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #671, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #672. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: The New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Present, Caper, Elder, Roman, Logan, Swipe, Pocket, Typewriter, Goose, Sans, Absent, Pinch, Late, Gothic, Nick, Excused

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Steal

: Steal 🟩 Green : Attendance status

: Attendance status 🟦 Blue : Font-modifying words

: Font-modifying words 🟪 Purple: ____ berry

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Think of old-school computer classes, hall monitors, the five-finger discount, and foraging.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #672?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Steal: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe

Nick, Pinch, Pocket, Swipe 🟩 Attendance status: Err, fall, sin, stray

Err, fall, sin, stray 🟦 Font-modifying words: Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter

Gothic, Roman, Sans, Typewriter 🟪 ____ berry: Caper, Elder, Goose, Logan

Right out the gate, I saw Sans and knew fonts had to have something to do with today's puzzle. All those hours playing Undertale finally paid off. I picked up Gothic and Roman right away, but floundered for a bit before I realized Typewriter was the final clue I was looking for.

Next came the yellow category with some thieving synonyms: Nick, Pinch, Pocket, and Swipe.

I saw Goose and Caper next to each other and thought it might have something to do with a wild goose chase, but after glancing around at the remaining clues, I realized that was a dead end. That's when Excused and Present jumped out at me, and it wasn't hard to parse out the category from there with Late and Absent also still on the board.

That left the purple category as today's rote fill with Caper, Elder, Goose, and Logan. I'll need to freshen up on my berries, as I've only heard of two of those.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Short period of time: Bit, flash, jiff, sec

Bit, flash, jiff, sec 🟩 Do wrong: Err, fall, sin, stray

Err, fall, sin, stray 🟦 N.B.A. player: Buck, net, spur, sun

Buck, net, spur, sun 🟪 Starts of African countries: Bots, came, ken, tan

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #671, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Sometimes the Connections crew drops these puzzles where every word is similar in length that adds a weird level of visual complexity to even simpler puzzles. Today was kind of like that.

I started with Err, which was near stray, which was diagonal from fall. I had my path to goofing up and scoured the puzzle to find sin, the opening word.

From there I grabbed bit and flash but was thinking more USB storage even as I put jiff and sec in for quickness.

The NBA players finally clicked as I saw Buck and Net then Spur and Sun, all four of which are usually pluralized with an S. Here's a trivia fact for you; there are only four teams in the NBA that don't end with an S in their name; Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Moving on, this left the beginings of African countries to wrap it up Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, and Tanzania.