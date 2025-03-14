NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, March 15 (#643)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 15 for puzzle #643 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #642, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #643. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Peg, Sue, Move, Needle, May, Barb, Neck, Tonight, Bridge, Might, Wish, String, Bristle, Serve, Spine, and Charge.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Sharp protrusion

: Sharp protrusion 🟩 Green : Features of a stringed instruments

: Features of a stringed instruments 🟦 Blue : Litigation verbs

: Litigation verbs 🟪 Purple: In "Star light, star bright"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hints: It's spiky on these guitars playing childhood songs that won't get you sued.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #643?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Sharp protrusion: Barb, bristle, needle, spine

Barb, bristle, needle, spine 🟩 Features of stringed instruments: Bridge, neck, peg, string

Bridge, neck, peg, string 🟦 Litigation verbs: Charge, move, serve, sue

Charge, move, serve, sue 🟪 In "Star Light, Star Bright": May, might, tonight, wish

I never believe the Connections puzzles when the answer is a string of words making a sentence.

Still, I saw tonight and wish and immediately thought, "I wish I may, I wish I might." So, I added may and might and turned it in on a lark. A correct one that nabbed me the purple group.

Up next, I snagged the green category with bridge, neck, peg and string. My thought was guitar, but stringed instruments in general works.

Despite watching Suits LA in support of a friend who works on the show, I was not connecting the litigation verbs of charge, move, serve and sue. Instead, I got the yellow spiky group with barb, bristle, needle and spin.

And then we wrapped it up with the blue quartet.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Impose, as a penalty: Assess, charge, fine, levy

Assess, charge, fine, levy 🟩 Checkout line impulse buys: Candy, chapstick, charging cable, magazine

Candy, chapstick, charging cable, magazine 🟦 Movies of various lengths: Epic, feature, film series, short

Epic, feature, film series, short 🟪 ____ Road: Dirt, high, rocky, silk

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #642, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I keep starting with the blues recently, and today I did not buck the trend.

Film series as a rare two word clue leapt out to me. Because I was next to magazine I was thinking of issues to start but that goes nowhere with this board.

Feature and short stuck out next as types of films. Epic made the most sense from there. Film series is the sore thumb here as it's not a movie of a various length and is instead a series of movies. C'est la vie.

I snagged the yellow group next with assess, charge, fine and levy. Though I was initially looking for a stock market connection not fines.

I put together candy, chapstick and magazine as checkout purchases. Charging cable stuck out here but only because I don't think I've ever just bought a cable hanging out nearing a check stand.

Which left the roads last. I don't know, I never saw this one as I went about the puzzle. That said, I also just kind of flow from one group to the next as they come to me, which is perhaps not the logical way to attack these puzzles but it works for me.

Anyway the final four were: dirt road, high road, rocky road and silk road.