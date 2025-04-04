NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, April 5 (#664)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 5 for puzzle #664 leap in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #663, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #664. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Crossword, Time, Star, Sign, Rainbow, Menu, Contract, Billboard, Banner, People, Grimace, Engage, Retain, Header, Semblance, and Sidebar.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Employ

: Employ 🟩 Green : Parts of a website

: Parts of a website 🟦 Blue : Magazines

: Magazines 🟪 Purple: Ending with medieval weapons

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Read a magazine, hire a coder for a website about medieval weapons.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #664?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Employ: Contract, engage, retain, sign

Contract, engage, retain, sign 🟩 Parts of a website: Banner, header, menu, sidebar

Banner, header, menu, sidebar 🟦 Magazines: Billboard, People, Star, Time

Billboard, People, Star, Time 🟪 Ending with medieval weapons: Crossword, grimace, rainbow, semblance

I started looking for magazines and had Billboard, People and Time but could not find the fourth. So I moved on.

The next obvious set to me was engage and retain. Contract and sign seemed most logical to fit, so we did for the yellow.

Didn't help with magazines, but I saw banner and header which lead to menu and sidebar for website bits.

Finally, I saw Star and was able to lock magazines down.

And we wrapped up with purple weapons. Crossword, grimace, rainbow, and semblance.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 What's leftover: Balance, difference, remainder, rest

Balance, difference, remainder, rest 🟩 Car trip: Cruise, drive, ride, spin

Cruise, drive, ride, spin 🟦 Baseball venues: Diamond, field, park, stadium

Diamond, field, park, stadium 🟪 Companies with "E" removed: Bay, harmony, ink, trade

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #663, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I snagged balance, difference, remainder and rest because its what I saw first.

From there, in the baseball mood, I saw diamond and field. Park and stadium fell soon after.

I saw green but put in the purple first which was companies minus their starting E. Which was E-Bay, E-Harmony, E-Ink, and E-Trade.

Then we wrapped up the puzzle with cruise, drive, ride and spin for taking the car out.