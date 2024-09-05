NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, September 6 (#453)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 6 for puzzle #453 takes a miniscule dip compared to yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.9 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #452, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #453. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Quantity

: Quantity 🟩 Green : Incident

: Incident 🟦 Blue : Things received in the mail

: Things received in the mail 🟪 Purple: What "spring" might refer to

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get to counting before recalling "The Incident" as but getting things in the mail might be an easier starter before ending on springs.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #453?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Quantity: Amount, count, number, total

Amount, count, number, total 🟩 Incident: Affair, episode, event, matter

Affair, episode, event, matter 🟦 Things received in the mail: Bill, card, catalog, letter

Bill, card, catalog, letter 🟪 What "spring" might refer to: Bounce, coil, geyser, season

When I was finished with today's grid, I thought perhaps I should have started with the blue category, but it's pretty smooth sailing no matter where you dive in.

I ended up with the yellow category first grabbing amount, count, number and total right way.

This was followed by green where I saw affair and episode which made finding event and matter an easy search.

Blue's things in the mail with bill, card, catalog and letter felt very obvious and I don't know why I didn't pursue it earlier.

Which left purple's bounce, coil, geyser and season. There was a very dumb part of me that immediately reject geyser as a spring before remembering that geysers are usually part of hot springs. Sometimes your mind doesn't want to help you.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #452, which had a difficulty rating of 3.1 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Today started off in poor form as I attempted to make a party connection with bash, blowout, and reception, for an early strike, as that didn't work.

After that strike, we got the green category going with bash, blast, pan, and slam.

Yellow's hair salon offerings popped up next as I got cut, blowout, trim and then color.

At the start, I briefly chased a bag and sack connection before deciding better. It did lead me to the blue category with bag, land, score and snag.

Which left the football category of purple with attempt, reception, sack and yard. Despite recently reviewing both College Football 25 and Madden 25 and being a big football fan, it was a bit disappointing that I pulled this one last. C'est la via.