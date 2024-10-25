NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, October 26 (#503)
Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 26 for puzzle #503 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.3 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #502, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #503. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Fluster
- 🟩 Green: Series of messages
- 🟦 Blue: Places to lie/sit that move
- 🟪 Purple: Cylinder-shaped things
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Consider tubes, take a swing, don't get flustered and get out of the group chat.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #503?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Fluster: Faze, rattle, ruffle, throw
- 🟩 Series of messages: Chain, chat, conversation, thread
- 🟦 Places to lie/sit that move: Cradle, hammock, rocker, swing
- 🟪 Cylinder-shaped things: Can, roller, silo, spool
Today started off with the blue category as I was thinking babies with rocker, swing and cradle. Hammock doesn't fit baby stuff but nothing else fit.
The reset got me with chain and chat next to other, finding thread and conversation for messages.
I had been eyeing can, roller and spool but I was looking for a paint or sewing connection. It took a second before silo clicked for tube shaped items.
Which left faze, rattle, ruffle and throw for "fluster." Not sure why I never saw the yellow category but so it goes.
Happy weekend.
Yesterday's Connections answers
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #502, which had a difficulty rating of 3.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
I went down the line today but hadn't meant to do so.
I saw tittle and period, but somehow skipped over exclamation point and question mark as I grabbed dot and point instead which got us the first symbol title a category that I can remember.
Rave, ball and hop jumped out to me as dances. I wasn't sure on formal at first but it didn't fit anything else, thus the green category.
I am one of those "heathen" Android people, so I never made the iPhone connection. For me these were just emoji response with exclamation points, heart, question mark and thumbs up. At least that's how I use them in Slack for this job.
"Pan" is a great purple category. It's clever, which purple groupings should be. All four are variations on the word pan. Loved it.
For this we had bad review, camera movement, cookware and satyr.
