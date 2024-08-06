Massive Nintendo Switch sale has must-play games from $4 — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

Now’s a good time to be shopping for something new to play on your Nintendo Switch as there’s a huge sale at the Nintendo Store and it’s offering the lowest prices ever for popular Switch games including Mario Golf Super Rush and Cuphead.

My favorite discount in this sale is Nintendo Switch Sports for $27 (was $39). This spiritual successor to the juggernaut Wii Sports game is particularly popular right now with the Paris 2024 Olympics still ongoing. Why not compete for a gold medal (and bragging rights) against your family in its collection of colorful mini-games including volleyball, badminton and more?

Other top Nintendo Switch deals include It Takes Two for $19 (was $39), Prince of Persia The Lost Crown for $23 (was $39) and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $41 (was $59), and those are just some of the unmissable Switch sales on the Nintendo Store now.

Even better, it’s not just Nintendo discounting plenty of essential Switch games. Online retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy have epic gaming deals too, so I’ve included a few of my top picks on physical Switch games below as well. Now let’s dive into the deals…

Best Nintendo Store deals

Best Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch games: deals from $4 @ Nintendo Store

The latest Nintendo Store sale is discounting a collection of great Switch games including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, It Takes Two, Disney Illusion Island and Nintendo Switch Sports. Deals start from just $4, and they will be available until Sunday, August 12, so don't miss out.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassin hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Ori The Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. These two games were originally released on Xbox consoles and PC, but they feel right at home on the Nintendo Switch and arguably play best on the go.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1: was $59 now $36 @ Amazon

Take a trip through the origins of one of the most acclaimed video game franchises ever in the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1. This first package brings together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3, as well as the original Metal Gear game and its sequel and a selection of supplementary content. And with the MGS Master Collection on Nintendo Switch, you can take these undisputed classics on the go.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.