Xbox handheld reportedly arriving this year, new PC-like console in 2027

News
By
published

New report details Xbox's future hardware plans

Xbox handheld
(Image credit: MidJourney/Microsoft/Future)

Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer has spoken candidly about his desire for an Xbox gaming handheld. We’ve yet to hear any formal announcements, but a new report claims an Xbox-branded handheld could arrive later this year.

According to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, Microsoft is working with an unspecified PC gaming manufacturer on an “Xbox-branded gaming handheld.” Corden’s sources claim that this unannounced device, code-named “Keenan,” could arrive sometime in the back half of 2025.

“This gaming handheld will look unmistakably ‘Xbox’ we're told,” reports Corden. The reported handheld will come “complete with an official Xbox guide button, and Xbox design sensibilities.”

Since this is a partner device, Corden believes it will be “more PC-oriented.” In other words, this will be a Windows 11 handheld like the Asus ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go S.

Based on this report, it seems this reported Xbox handheld will play games locally, though cloud-based gaming via Xbox Game Pass will likely be supported. As for how the system’s UI will function, it might be a compact Xbox mode made for a handheld gaming PC.

"I want it to feel like the dash of my Xbox when I turn on the television," said Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN. Because of that, it wouldn’t surprise us if this handheld does indeed look and feel like a portable Xbox.

New Xbox console arriving in 2027

Corden’s report also details an alleged new Xbox console.

According to Corden’s sources, the next Xbox console will be more akin to a Windows PC, which should reduce the amount of work that game developers have to do when porting games from PC.

The alleged console will support backward compatibility with older Xbox games and could support third-party storefronts like the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Outlook

None of the above is official, so take it all with a healthy dose of skepticism.

That said, given Spencer’s continued discussions about handheld gaming, don’t be surprised if a proper Xbox handheld eventually manifests. I also think it’s a safe bet that Microsoft will drop a new Xbox sometime in the future.

If that’s the case, don’t count Xbox out of the hardware race just yet.

Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

