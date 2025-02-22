The handheld gaming market has been hot with new releases, and MSI’s Claw 8 AI+ stands out as one of the most intriguing. With an 8-inch display, upgraded internals, and a more refined user experience, it offers one of the best portable AAA gaming experiences. But at $899, it’s also the priciest handheld on the market right now. So, should you buy — or skip?

Keep reading and then watch our full video to learn more.

MSI Claw 8 AI+ SHOCKED ME! Full Review - YouTube Watch On

MSI Claw 8AI+: Reasons to buy

Larger, more immersive display

(Image credit: Future)

One of the most obvious upgrades from the original MSI Claw is its display. The Claw 8 AI+ features an 8-inch 1920 x 1200, 16:10 VRR touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. While it lacks OLED-level blacks, the screen is vibrant and enhances immersion in the beautiful towns of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and the neon-drenched Cyberpunk 2077.

(Image credit: Future)

I also appreciate how the larger display makes reading smaller text easier and enhances fine details like foliage which often can get lost on smaller screens. Compared to 7-inch competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally X, this size increase offers a more engaging gaming experience.

Upgraded hardware

(Image credit: Future)

The biggest drawback of the original Claw 7 was its inconsistent performance due to an under-optimized Intel processor. MSI has addressed this with the Claw 8 AI+, equipping it with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (series 2) processor, an Intel Arc 140V GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. This is double the RAM and storage of the previous model, allowing for better multitasking and game performance.

Additional improvements include Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth LE Audio, and better speakers. The inclusion of a second USB-C Thunderbolt port enables simultaneous charging and accessory connectivity, something absent on both the Steam Deck and the original ROG Ally.

(Image credit: Future)

While it does get warm near the center at the back, the controllers remain cool. Noise levels are also well-managed, making it one of the quieter handhelds during actual gameplay.

Better performance

The Claw 8 AI+ offers respectable performance, particularly at its full 30-watt power mode. Unlike less powerful handhelds that struggle at native resolutions, this device handles 1080p gaming with solid frame rates.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 averages 82 FPS at 1080p low settings, maintaining 58 FPS at medium settings.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, a more demanding title, runs at 25-28 FPS at 1080p low settings, with only minor improvements at 720p with frame generation.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 performs well, averaging high 30s to low 40s FPS at 1080p with mixed settings.

Better battery life

(Image credit: Future)

Battery life is another strong selling point. With an 80Wh battery, MSI claims up to 44% longer battery life than the ROG Ally X in some games. In real-world usage:

At 30W power mode, PCMark 10 battery tests show around 2.5 hours of life.

MSI states endurance mode can provide 4+ hours of gaming, but this significantly reduces performance.

For non-gaming tasks like browsing or writing, the device can last 12-13+ hours on endurance mode, making it viable for general portable use.

More refined

(Image credit: Future)

MSI’s updated Quick Bar overlay is a welcome improvement. It’s sleek, semi-transparent, and blends well with Windows 11. Unlike previous versions, it feels polished and snappy, providing easy access to brightness, volume, power modes, FPS monitoring, and customization options. It also integrates Xbox Friends and Achievements, further enhancing the experience for console gamers.

MSI Claw 8AI+: Reasons to skip

It's expensive

(Image credit: Future)

At $899, the Claw 8 AI+ is the most expensive gaming handheld currently available. While it does offer a larger screen and improved performance over the ROG Ally X, the question remains: is it worth the extra cost?

The Ally X, at $799, is already considered pricey, and older models like the ROG Ally Z1 Extreme frequently drop below $550. For nearly the same price, you could purchase a powerful RTX 4070 gaming laptop, which offers significantly better performance. If you’re primarily gaming at home, a laptop may provide far greater value.

Is it too big?

(Image credit: Future)

While the 8-inch screen enhances immersion, it also makes the device heavier. At 795 grams, it’s noticeably larger than its predecessor and other 7-inch counterparts, which could be a drawback for those prioritizing portability. While some may appreciate the expanded display, others might find it too bulky for extended handheld gaming sessions.

MSI Claw 8AI+: Buy or skip?

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is an impressive upgrade with meaningful improvements in display size, performance, and battery life. It delivers a premium handheld gaming experience but at a steep price.

If you want the best Windows handheld available right now and don’t mind paying for it, this is a compelling option. However, if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly or portable alternative, you may want to explore other options.