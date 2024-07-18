The best gaming headset I’ve owned just hit lowest price ever — don’t miss this last-minute Prime Day deal

The best gaming headset I’ve ever used is now $40 off at Amazon, but with Prime Day being over, this deal might not be around for much longer. As someone who spends most of their time playing video games, I’m always on the lookout for new accessories that could enhance my overall gaming experience.

Right now the Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset is just $109 on Amazon, which is 27% off. This headset has become essential for me and since purchasing it I haven't even looked at another option. Logitech is a brand I genuinely trust — so much that I also invested in their G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse and G713 Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard , both of which are on sale for up to 25% off.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

With a fast and reliable connection, the Logitech G733 wireless gaming headset is perfect for any gaming enthusiast. It features a suspension headband that distributes weight evenly across the head, along with memory foam earpads for extended comfort during long gaming sessions. This headset also includes a detachable, noise-canceling microphone that ensures clear communication.

The Logitech G733 Wireless Headset is designed for comfort, performance and style. I can confidently say that it’s the most comfortable headset I’ve ever used, and that’s because the suspension band perfectly molds to my head. Its memory foam earpads also allow me to play games for long hours without my poor ears getting sore (which has happened plenty of times with other headsets).

Equipped with Pro-G audio drivers, the G733 delivers rich and immersive sound quality, supporting DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound for accurate spatial audio. So, if I’m playing a horror game, I can hear every creak and whisper, making it that much more immersive when I’m playing in the dark.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my favorite things about the headset is its battery life. It lasts up to 29 hours on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent recharges. The headset comes with a detachable, noise-canceling microphone too, featuring BLUE VO!CE technology to make communication smoother online.

I would happily buy the Logitech G733 Wireless Headset again at its original price just because of how comfortable and reliable it is. It’s never caused me any issues, meaning I can enjoy my favorite games without any hassle. Keep in mind that this headset is at its lowest price ever, so don’t miss out on this deal!