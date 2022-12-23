5 best dumbbell ab exercises to try now

Many people list “a visible six pack” as one of their top fitness goals. But in addition to pure aesthetics, strong abdominals are essential in maintaining a healthy and injury-free body.

Your abs (along with other muscle groups that make up your core) are responsible for several important tasks: they support and protect internal organs, help to maintain your posture, facilitate bodily functions like coughing or sneezing, and stabilize your pelvis and spine during any type of movement. Lacking sufficient abdominal strength can lead to a host of issues including frequent lower back pain, misalignment and instability in the rest of your body, and overuse injuries in muscle groups that try to compensate for core weakness.

Strengthening the abs should be a part of any fitness programming, no matter what your athletic pursuits tend to be. And as with any training regimen, adding additional weight to your exercises — through dumbbells, barbells, or weight machines — forces your muscles to adapt to the loads and get stronger.

What muscles make up your abs?

Your abs are made up of several different muscles: the rectus abdominis, which goes down the middle of your torso from your ribs to your pelvis; the pyramidalis, a small triangular muscle located low in your pelvis; the internal and external obliques, which frame the rectus abdominis; and the transverse abdominis, located deep within your torso.

Here are 5 of the best dumbbell ab exercises

1. Weighted Deadbugs

The dead bug is an excellent exercise for all levels, and is often given to beginners as a way to build stability and strength in the core before progressing to more difficult movements. However, just because it’s given to beginners doesn’t mean the dead bug can’t be challenging for even advanced athletes — adding a dumbbell or two significantly increases the difficulty!

To perform the weighted dead bug, grab two light dumbbells and lie flat on your back. Hold the dumbbells in your hands and align your arms directly above your shoulders, with your knuckles facing the wall behind you. Keeping a neutral spine, lift both of your feet off the floor and bring your legs into a tabletop position with your knees aligned above your hips. Lower your right arm and extend your left leg to the floor simultaneously, making sure to maintain a neutral spine.

When you’ve reached the end of your range, bring your arm and leg back to the starting position. Repeat the same motion with your left arm and right leg. Be sure to keep the non-moving arm and leg still, directly aligned with your shoulder and hip. Alternate between the two sides for a set of 10-15 repetitions each.

Progress this exercise by grabbing one heavier dumbbell, holding it between your two hands, and lowering it to the floor along with each alternating leg. You can also choose to perform this exercise in a straight-leg position, with your knees and ankles aligned above your hips at the start.

If you feel your lower back arching excessively, regress the exercise by keeping the leg bent and tapping the heel to the floor. If you still feel the back arching, drop the dumbbells and perform the exercise unweighted.

2. Plank pass throughs

The plank is another basic yet essential abdominal exercise, made more strenuous with the addition of a dumbbell.

To perform the plank pass through, grab one moderately heavy dumbbell and place it in front of you, lying horizontally. Place your left hand slightly ahead of and to the right of the dumbbell. Place your right hand directly across from your left, and align your shoulders directly above your wrists. Step back behind you and come on to your toes, as if you were going to perform a push up. Draw your belly button in, squeeze your glutes and quads, and maintain a neutral spine.

Without shifting the hips, pick your right hand up off the floor, reach underneath you, grab the dumbbell with your right hand, and pull it over to the right side. Be sure to keep the hips aligned with the rest of the body - don’t allow them to elevate or lower towards the floor. Repeat by lifting the left hand off the floor, reaching underneath you, grabbing the dumbbell with your left hand, and pulling it over to the left side. Alternate between the two sides for a set of 10-12 repetitions each.

Progress this exercise by using a heavier dumbbell, but be sure to maintain optimal form.

If you feel your hips rising or sinking out of alignment, modify this exercise by dropping your knees to the floor or using a lighter dumbbell. If you feel your hips shifting back and forth as you lift your hands off the ground, practice this exercise without using a dumbbell.

3. Weighted Russian Twist

The Russian Twist is known for targeting the internal and external obliques, but in actuality it works all of your abdominal muscles!

To perform the weighted Russian twist, hold a moderately heavy dumbbell between your hands, and take a seat on the floor. Bend your knees and place your heels on the ground in front of you. Roll your shoulders back, engage your shoulder blades, and lean back until you feel your abdominals engage. Maintain a neutral lower back - avoid any overarching.

Now slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on your tailbone. Twist from your torso and slowly lower the dumbbell to your left. Once you’ve reached the end of your range, lift the dumbbell back to the starting position. Then twist from your torso to slowly lower the dumbbell to your right. Alternate between the two sides, for a set of 10-12 repetitions each.

Progress this exercise by using a heavier dumbbell, but be sure to maintain optimal form.

If you feel your lower back working more than your abs, modify this exercise by lowering your heels back down onto the floor. You can also elect to use a lighter dumbbell, or choose to stay more upright while maintaining abdominal engagement. If neither of these options reduce effort from your lower back, perform the exercise without a dumbbell.

4. Weighted V-Sit

The V-Sit is an advanced abdominal exercise, however there are ways to make it both easier and more challenging.

To perform the weighted V-Sit, grab a moderately light dumbbell and hold it between your two hands. Lie flat on the floor, with your legs extended and your heels on the ground. Lower the dumbbell towards the floor behind you. Squeeze your abdominals and lift your dumbbell along with your head, shoulders, ribs, and legs off of the ground, forming a “V” shape with your body. Reach the dumbbell towards your toes. Slowly lower yourself back down to the ground with control. Repeat for a set of 10-12 repetitions.

Progress this exercise by using a heavier dumbbell, but be sure to maintain optimal form.

To regress this exercise, place both feet on the floor and bend your knees. Lift the head, shoulders, and heels from the ground simultaneously, and aim the dumbbell towards your knees. You may also select a lighter dumbbell, or choose to leave the feet grounded and perform a weighted crunch instead.

Kneeling Woodchops

At first glance, the woodchop may look like an upper body exercise. But when you give it a try, you’ll realize just how hard your abs are working!

To perform the kneeling woodchop, grab a moderately heavy dumbbell. Place your right knee on the ground, aligned with your right hip. Place your left foot on the ground in front of you, forming a 90 degree angle with your left leg. Keeping your hips square and chest facing forward, lower the dumbbell to your right, aiming for the outside of your right hip.

Draw your belly button in, maintain a neutral spine, and lift the weight from your right hip towards your left shoulder, in a semi-circle pattern. Don’t allow the ribs to splay or the back to arch, and keep your hips, torso, and chest square to the wall in front of you. Repeat for 10-12 repetitions, then switch sides.

Progress this exercise by using a heavier dumbbell, but be sure to maintain optimal form.

If you feel your back arching excessively, choose a lighter weight. If knee issues prevent you from kneeling, perform the exercise standing with both feet aligned under the hips.

