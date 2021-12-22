Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox - which pizza oven wins?

When testing the best outdoor pizza ovens , two units were real standouts: the Ooni Koda 16 and the Gozney Roccbox. Each were propane-powered, highly effective, easy to set up and relatively portable. But when it comes to the very best outdoor pizza oven, which one makes the most marvelous margherita? Which is the champion of char? Which one…okay, we’ll stop.

If you’re considering an outdoor pizza oven for a gift or a home improvement investment for 2022, we decided to do a deep dive into the two ovens, to see which one is truly the upper crust of outdoor pizza ovens. We're basing this on five criteria: price, setup, design, cooking performance and portability. Here’s how the Ooni Koda 16 and Gozney Roccbox stack up.

Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox: Price

The Ooni Koda 16 is more expensive, clocking in at $599 compared to the Gozney Roccbox’s $499. In addition, the Gozney Roccbox includes a stainless steel pizza peel with the oven; with Ooni, you have to buy the stainless steel peels separately ($35). And since the Ooni Koda doesn’t have a built-in thermometer, we’d also recommend shelling out $39.99 for the brand’s infrared thermometer.

Should you choose to go with a smaller, 12-inch Koda, you’ll only be spending $399, but you’ll still have to pay for a peel and thermometer. So, in this particular category, the Roccbox rocks for including the bells and whistles in its $499 price tag.

Winner: Gozney Roccbox

Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox: Setup

Both the Ooni Koda 16 and the Gozney Roccbox have incredibly minimal setup. With the Ooni Koda, all you simply have to do is unfold its three carbon steel legs and slide the cordierite pizza stone into the oven, which only takes a couple of seconds. The Gozney Roccbox’s pizza stone is already secured inside the oven, but the gas tank needs to be attached at the back. Since the process takes just slightly longer, the Ooni Koda wins on the setup front.

Winner: Ooni Koda 16

Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox: Design

Compared to many other outdoor pizza oven models on the market, the Ooni Koda 16 and Gozney Roccbox both live in the category of sleek, modern housewares. The Ooni Koda is certainly pleasant to look at, with its black, double-coated carbon steel shell. That said, the overall design of the Roccbox is more attractive, with its long, dome-shaped oven, perforated stainless-steel legs, and arched oven mouth. In addition, the Roccbox has some other features that combine form and function, such as colorful easy-to-read thermometer and an outer silicone coating that stays cooler to the touch. The coating also comes in two colors — gray and olive — which allows consumers to customize their ovens.

Winner: Gozney Roccbox

Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox: Cooking Performance

Both the Ooni Koda 16 and Gozney Roccbox work by hooking up to a propane tank, and both ovens have an exposed flame that cooks pizzas in a matter of minutes. However, the Ooni Koda’s heat source is an L-shaped flame at the back of the oven, while the Gozney Roccbox’s heat comes from a flame at the back of the oven that rolls through the top of the dome-shaped interior. Both have the capability of reaching up to 950 degrees F, and heat up to the desired cooking temperature for pizza (700 to 800 degrees) in 20-30 minutes.

We found that the Ooni Koda’s L-shaped flame cooked pies more evenly and required less turning than the Gozney Roccbox — plus, its larger cooking area means you could make bigger pizzas, should you so desire. Both ovens were able to turn out beautifully charred, evenly cooked pizzas in only 2-3 minutes, but the Ooni’s L-shaped flame gives it the ever-so-slightest edge.

Winner: Ooni Koda 16

Ooni Koda vs. Gozney Roccbox: Portability

Today’s outdoor pizza ovens are designed to be more lightweight and portable than their more traditional, freestanding counterparts (imagine building a wood-fired oven in your backyard). Both of these ovens clock in at under 45 pounds: The Ooni Koda 16 is just over 40 pounds, while the Gozney Roccbox is 44 pounds. Given its flatter shape and lighter weight, we’re naming the Ooni Koda the champ on this one.

Winner: Ooni Koda 16

Ooni Koda 16 x Gozney Roccbox: Overall Winner

Make no mistake; both the Ooni Koda 15 and the Gozney Roccbox make amazing pizzas, are easy to use and look great. Picking a winner came down to the smallest of factors. Based on the five criteria above — price, setup, design, cooking performance, and portability — the Ooni Koda 16 is our top pick for outdoor pizza ovens. However, it is more expensive than the Gozney Roccbox, and you’ll need to purchase a few accessories, which drives the price up further. Should you want a smaller, less expensive oven, Ooni also makes a 12-inch version of the Koda; you’ll still need to buy a pizza peel, but the overall cost will be about the same as the Roccbox.