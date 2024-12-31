How to watch Rose Parade 2025 online — live stream New Year's Day parade from anywhere

The 136th edition of the Rose Parade has a lot to live up to, the theme being 'Best Day Ever'. They're off to a strong start, however, by naming tennis legend and feminist icon Billie Jean King the event’s Grand Marshal.

Here's how to watch Rose Parade 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

It's widely considered the precursor to the Rose Bowl that follows it, but in actual fact the Rose Parade predates the game, which this season serves as one of the college football playoff quarter-finals. The inaugural edition of the parade was followed by chariot races, jousting, foot races and a tug-of-war, and while the entertainment may have changed, something oh so olde worlde remains.

It can be seen in the White Suiters, the volunteers adorned with red ties and ribbons, who march alongside the many dozens of rose-adorned floats that waft a 5.5-mile scent trail down Pasadena's Colorado Boulevard and beyond and, of course, in the equestrian units and marching bands that provide the parade's soundtrack.

You can still watch Rose Parade 2025 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

How to watch Rose Parade 2025 in the U.S.

The 2025 Rose Parade takes place on Wednesday, January 1, taking place at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.

ABC is televising it nationally, but it's airing on a multitude of local channels, including KTLA and KTTV. The latter has also confirmed that it will live stream the Rose Parade for free on the FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube channel.

Last year's parade was live streamed for free on the Tournament of Roses YouTube channel, but at the time of writing there's been no word on such an arrangement for 2025.

The 2025 Rose Parade is also being shown on The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, Great American Family, RFD-TV and Univision, in addition to being available as a live stream via Fubo, the Christmas Plus Channel, and Pluto TV.

ABC is a local broadcast network that can often accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Can I watch Rose Parade 2025 in the U.K.?

The 2025 Rose Parade hasn't been picked up by a broadcaster in the U.K.. However, you may be able to tune in via the FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube channel.

If that doesn't work, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service.

Can I watch Rose Parade 2025 in Canada?

Similarly, the 2025 Rose Parade won't be airing on any TV channels in Canada, though viewers might be able to access the feed on the FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube channel.

And if you're an American north of the border for work or on vacation you'll be able to catch that stream by using a VPN.

Can I watch Rose Parade 2025 in Australia?

The Rose Parade hasn't been picked up for broadcast in Australia either. The FOX 11 Los Angeles YouTube channel, however, may be accessible Down Under.

Anybody currently Down Under from the U.S. can use a VPN service to tap into their preferred Rose Parade coverage.

