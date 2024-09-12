How to watch 'Three Women' online from anywhere — TV channel, release date

Three women - an entrepreneur, a homemaker and a student - set out to radically transform their lives in "Three Women," a new series based on the award-winning book by Lisa Taddeo. Here's how to watch "Three Women" online — and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Three Women': date, TV channel, streaming info "Three Women" premieres Friday, September 13, 2024 in the U.S.. It's streaming now in Australia.

• U.S. — Starz

• Australia — Stan

The wait is finally over. "Three Women" aired in Australia earlier this year and it is now on the way to the U.S. Based on Lisa Taddeo bestseller, the series follows three women from different backgrounds in the U.S., all of whom share a desire to turn their lives around.

"Three Women" stars Betty Gilpin as Lina, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, and Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie. Lina is a homemaker, Sloane is an entrepreneur, and Maggie is a student - and each of the women decides to follow her heart in different ways.

This is a show about grief, courage and desire, but above all it's an exploration of the three women's sexuality. There's plenty of nudity, too, so prepare yourself.

Ready to watch the drama unfold? Below we have all the details you need to watch "Three Women" online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Three Women' from anywhere

If "Three Women" isn't available where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Three Women' online and on TV in the U.S.

Starz is the place to stream "Three Women" in the U.S., with season 1 episodes dropping weekly on Fridays from September 13.

Starz usually costs $9.99/month, but right now you can get your first month for just $5.99. Starz can also be added to your Amazon Prime subscription. with a 7-day free trial.

The Starz TV linear channel will also broadcasts episodes, with the season premiere at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 13. If you don't already have Starz on cable, you can pick it up as an add-on on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu, Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Philo and Sling as the standout cheapest options when it comes to the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives.

Starz costs $9.99/month, and as well as being home to "Three Women", Starz is also the place to watch the likes of "The Serpent Queen", "Outlander", "Sweetpea" and much more.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. New subscribers can often get the a discount on their first month of Sling. Get either the Orange or Blue plan (from $40/month), then add on Starz for an extra $9.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the basic Pro Plan ($79.99/month), you get over 100 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. You'll need the Starz add-on on top of this ($9.99).

How to watch 'Three Women' online in Canada

Sadly it doesn't look like Three Women has a release date in the UK. But if you are an American traveling abroad you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere using NordVPN.

How to watch 'Three Women' online in the U.K.

Unfortunately, Three Women has not been picked up by any broadcaster or streaming service in the U.K. Traveling in Britain and want access to your subscription from back home? We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Three Women' online in Australia

In Australia, streaming service Stan is the place to find "Three Women", with all 10 episodes in season one available right now. It premiered back in February, 2024.

Stan plans start from only $12/month, but the 30-day free trial has now been removed.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to access you usual streaming services from anywhere.

'Three Women' episode guide & schedule

"Three Women" — September 13 "Cord" — September 20 "Sloane" — September 27 "Maggie" — October 4 "Gia"— October 11 "Climax" — October 18 "Two Women" — October 25 "Twilight" — November 1 "Sex on Drugs" — November 8 "Her Name" — November 15

'Three Women' cast

Shailene Woodley as Gia

DeWanda Wise as Sloane

Betty Gilpin as Lina

Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie

Blair Underwood as Richard

John Patrick Amedori as Jack

Ravi Patel as Dr. Henry

Austin Stowell as Aidan

Lola Kirke as Lily

Jason Ralph as Aaron Knodel

Blair Redford as Will

Jess Gabor as Billie

Brían F. O'Byrne as Mark Wilkin

Heather Goldenhersh as Arlene Wilkin

Zane Pais as David Wilkin

Tony D. Head as Stephen

Where was Three Women filmed? Most of the scenes in "Three Women" were filmed in Long City, New York. Shooting also took place in Schenectady County, New York, and Suffolk County, New York.