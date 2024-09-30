How to watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' season 1 online from anywhere — let the devilish games begin!

You know how this works by now – and "The Traitors New Zealand" is no different to the "The Traitors USA" and The "Traitors UK". The contestants have to find and unmask the traitors before they take out the Faithful one-by-one. Captivating television if man's unceasing determination to be self-serving and duplicitous needs reconfirming at any point.

Here's how to watch "The Traitors NZ" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE!

'The Traitors NZ' - dates, time, channel "The Traitors NZ" S1 airs on Monday, September 30 on BBC Three at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT). All 10 episodes available now on BBC iPlayer.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Peacock TV

Nudist and part-time politician, host Paul Henry greets 19 contestants from across New Zealand and assigns three of them the role as traitors. And then the murdering begins as the unsuspecting (but, conversely, extremely suspecting) Faithful attempt to work out who has got it in for them.

There are shifting alliances, unbelievable acts of treachery and bare-faced lying but that is what has made "The Traitors" such a hit. Ultimately, it is an exercise in psychology as much as televisual entertainment but don't let that put you off – you might a trick or two.

Season 1 is streaming for free in the U.K. now. Read on to find out how to watch "The Traitors New Zealand" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' for free in the U.K.

"The Traitors NZ" will premiere on BBC Three and then stream it FREE on BBC iPlayer from Monday, September 30, 2024. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "The Traitors New Zealand" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "The Traitors New Zealand" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' around the world

How to watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' in the U.S.

"The Traitors New Zealand" season 1 is available to stream on Peacock TV in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit abroad for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'The Traitors New Zealand' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "The Traitors NZ" on Monday, September 30 on BBC Three at 8.p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). It also streams free on BBC iPlayer from the same day. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., you can still catch the show by using a VPN service.

How to watch "The Traitors NZ" online or on TV in Canada

"The Traitors New Zealand" is available to stream via Crave in Canada, both season one and two. Season 1 is available for free with ads on CTV.

However, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation and want to watch via your usual domestic streamer you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Where to watch 'The Traitors NZ' online in Australia

"The Traitors New Zealand" season one is available to stream in Australia on Paramount Plus.

However, if you are a Brit and Down Under for work or on vacation and want to watch via your usual domestic streamer you can catch the show by using a VPN.

Where to watch 'The Traitors NZ' in New Zealand

"The Traitors NZ" seasons 1 and 2 is available to stream in New Zealand on ThreeNow.

However, if you are a Brit and there for work or on vacation and want to watch via your usual domestic streamer you can catch the show by using a VPN.

'The Traitors: NZ' full cast list

Anna

Job: Model and influencer

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Brodie

Job: Broadcaster

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Brooke

Job: Entrepreneur

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Christen

Job: Influencer

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Colin

Job: Model

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Dan

Job: Professional poker player

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitors

Dylan

Job: Writer and filmmaker

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Fili

Job: Influencer and IT consultant

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Julia

Job: Former police officer

Location: Hamilton

Status: Faithful

Justine

Job: Comedian

Location: Te Atatū Peninsula

Status: Faithful

Kimberly

Job: Psychic

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Kings

Job: Rapper

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Loryn

Job: Ballroom dancer

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitor

Matt

Job: Radio presenter

Location: Auckland

Status: Traitor

Mike

Job: Broadcaster

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Robbie

Job: Hair stylist

Location: Christchurch

Status: Faithful

Sam J

Job: Gamer

Location: Christchurch

Status: Faithful

Sam S

Location: Auckland

Status: Faithful

Vanda

Job: Crime writer

Location: Dunedin

Status: Faithful

'The Traitors: NZ' season 1 episode guide

Episode 1 - Nineteen players from across New Zealand play the game of a lifetime.

Episode 2 - It’s revealed who has been murdered in the night by the Traitors.

Episode 3 - News of the second Faithful to be murdered causes shock; Paul throws a garden party of challenges.

Episode 4 - Suspicion is rife over the breakfast table; one player gains a prize that could save their neck.

Episode 5 - Tensions rise between the group, leading to an all-out argument with far-reaching consequences.

Episode 6 - The Traitors set in motion a devious scheme to throw the Faithful off course.

Episode 7 - As paranoia builds, one player must defend themselves from a vengeful move.

Episode 8 - The Faithful nervously wait to see who the Traitors murdered overnight.

Episode 9 - The Traitors attempt a risky move, resulting in a huge surprise at breakfast.

Episode 10 - The remaining players survived murders, banishments, and treachery, but it comes down to the final.

'The Traitors New Zealand' FAQ

Where was "The Traitors NZ" season 1 filmed? At the Woodhouse Mountain Lodge, 471 Wyllie Rd, Kourawhero, Warkworth, Auckland, New Zealand.

Can I watch "The Traitors NZ" for free? Fans in the U.K. can watch season 1 for free on BBC iPlayer (TV licence required). In Canada, fans can watch season 1 for free with ads on CTV.