How to watch ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ online — live stream Charles Dance docudrama from anywhere

Six centuries ago an epic rivalry between Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, and Raphael Santi spurred them on to create some of the greatest works of art of all time. “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” offers a fascinating account of their lives during a tumultuous period in history, and we explain below how to watch the docu-drama series online and connect to BBC iPlayer with a VPN while traveling abroad.

Stream 'Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty': channel, start time, streaming options “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” debuts on BBC Two on Monday, December 2, at 9 p.m. GMT, with new episodes available on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Channel — BBC Two

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

This enlightening BBC-PBS co-production stars Emmy-nominee Charles Dance (The Crown, Game of Thrones) as an older Michelangelo. The series uses the scope of his long life to explore both the radical changes that occurred in 15th century Italy and his professional rivalries with his peers, all of which helped shape masterful works like The Last Judgement.

“We have no reliable record of any first hand encounter between them,” British author Sarah Durant says of these three Renaissance masters, “but there are stories of course.” They include accounts of one-upmanship, public quarrels, and accusations of plagiarism, as each artist vied to become Florence’s most acclaimed artist.

“Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” balances its dramatizations with expert input from contemporary artists like British sculptor Anthony Gormley, as well as historians, authors, journalists, and scholars. And it’s the ideal companion piece to Ken Burns’ acclaimed new documentary, “Leonardo da Vinci”.

Keep reading for everything to know about how to watch “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” online and how to stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ online for FREE with BBC iPlayer

This documentary drama series sees three iconic artists battling it out in 15th century Florence! U.K. viewers can watch “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” on BBC Two, which will air every Tuesday, starting from December 2, at 9 p.m. GMT. If you don’t have linear TV, you can watch every episode 100% free via BBC iPlayer, live, or on-demand shortly after they’re broadcast. Be aware, however, that you need a valid TV license to live stream the show. Not in the U.K. when “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” airs? Don't worry — as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

Watch BBC iPlayer when abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching BBC iPlayer?

Luckily, you can still watch “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. So it’s ideal for viewers out of the country looking to join in the fun. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 72% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to BBC iPlayer and stream "Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty" online.

Watch 'Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty' around the world

Can I watch ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ online in the U.S.?

At the present there’s no U.S. release date scheduled for “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty”. We’re sure the three-part series will air on PBS in the near future, though, seeing that the series is a BBC co-production with PBS . Check back here for any new information.

Can I watch ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ online in Canada?

As far as we’re aware, this fascinating BBC docu-drama hasn’t been slated for a Canadian broadcast just yet. Given that it’s co-produced by PBS, though, which is also available to viewers in Canada, we’d hazard a guess that it’ll broadcast there in the coming months. If we hear differently, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Can I watch ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ online in Australia?

Bad news for Aussie viewers. There’s no word of an upcoming release Down Under for this enlightening, Charles Dance-starring series. That means if you’re a U.K. viewer travelling abroad, you’re out of luck. Unless…

Currently away from home? If you're a UK TV licence holder currently out of the country, you can download a VPN and watch "Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty" on BBC iPlayer , without having to register for any additional subscriptions.

‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ episode guide

“Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” episode 1: Monday, December 2

Monday, December 2 “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” episode 2: Monday, December 9

Monday, December 9 “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” episode 3: Monday, December 16

‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ cast

Sophie Okonedo as Narrator

as Narrator Charles Dance as Old Michelangelo

as Old Michelangelo Eddie Mann as Michelangelo

as Michelangelo Jonny Glynn as Leonardo da Vinci

as Leonardo da Vinci Joshua Duffy as Raphael

When will ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ air on TV? U.K. viewers can watch “Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty” on BBC Two and on BBC iPlayer from Monday, December 2 at 9 p.m. GMT. New episodes are available weekly.

How many episodes of ‘Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty’ are there? The BBC-PBS series will consist of three, one-hour long episodes, each delving further into the intense rivalries between three Italian artists in 15th and 16th century Florence.

Which contemporary artists and art experts will feature in "Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty"? Antony Gormley – British sculptor Alison Lapper – British artist and disability rights advocate David LaChapelle – American artist William E. Wallace – Art historian Jerry Brotton – Professor of Renaissance Studies Leslie Primo – British art historian Walter Isaacson – American author and historian Dr Kate Lister – TV presenter and historian Sarah Dunant – British author and broadcaster Jessica Wärnberg – Historian and author Dr Ilaria Bernocchi – Renaissance and Baroque art expert Daphne Di Cinto – Screenwriter and director Bette Talvacchia – American art historian Father Michael Collins – Papal historian Maria Loh – Early modern Italian art and theory expert

More from Tom's Guide