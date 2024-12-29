How to watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' online from anywhere

"Mudtown" – or "Ar y Ffin" in Welsh – is a powerful legal drama set around the Magistrates Court in the South Wales town of Newport where Claire Lewis Jones (played by Erin Richards) faces conflicting pressures to do the right thing whilst maintaining her position of authority.

"Mudtown"/ "Ar y Ffin" Release Dates, time, channel "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" drops on Sunday, December 29 with English subtitles on S4C and BBC iPlayer at 9 p.m. GMT.

What do you do when your job to uphold the law and protect the community is at odds with your personal life and the decisions your children might make? And how much more difficult is that when your own past is coming back to haunt you? These are just two of the dilemmas facing experienced Magistrate Claire Lewis Jones.

Her daughter Beca's (Lauren Morais) childhood friend has been charged with arson and her bad-boy boyfriend Sonny Higgins (Lloyd Meredith) is causing headaches to rival the ones local criminal kingpin Saint Pete (Tom Cullen), a figure from the magistrate's past, seems intent upon delivering.

How to watch "Mudtown"/ "Ar y Ffin" for free in the U.K.

"Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" drops on Sunday, December 29 on the S4C channel and streams FREE with English subtitles on BBC iPlayer. It's due to air at 9 p.m. on the S4c linear channel, landing on iPlayer at the same time. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit traveling abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Mudtown" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch 'Mudtown' around the world

Can I watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" with English subtitles on Sunday, December 29 on S4C. It also streams FREE on BBC iPlayer.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' online in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' online in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" in Australia but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Mudtown'/'Ar y Ffin' online in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Mudtown'/ 'Ar y Ffin' - Cast

Erin Richards as Claire Lewis Jones

Tom Cullen as Saint Pete

Matthew Gravelle as Alun Lewis Jones

Lauren Morais as Beca Lewis Jones

Lloyd Meredith as Sonny Higgins

Kimberly Nixon as Sara Humphries

Sion Pritchard as Davey Johns

Ifan Huw Dafydd as Owen Williams

'Mudtown'/ 'Ar y Ffin' FAQ

Is there an English-language version of "Mudtown"/"Ar y Ffin" expected any time soon? Yes. The English-language version of the show will be broadcast on specialist crime drama channel Alibi in Spring 2025. In the U.K. you can find Alibi on Sky 109/826, Virgin 126/200, BT 312/382, TalkTalk 312, TV Player On demand on Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

