Tubi is losing this overlooked slasher comedy starring Pete Davidson — stream it for free now

"Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" dominated the awards circuit in 2022, which may be why this razer-sharp slasher comedy from the same studio slipped under a lot of people's radars that year — but it's one of A24's best movies.

Admittedly, going into "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies," I had low expectations. I love a good slasher flick, the campier the better, but it seemed to lean heavily on Gen Z slang and satire that the trailer failed to convince me would land.

I'm happy I gave it a shot though, because this Pete Davidson-led horror comedy has an impressively clever script and stellar cast that meshes well together.

And for all its horror and humor, the classic murder mystery at the film's center never suffers for it. Not to mention "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" has one of the wildest endings I've ever seen.

You can watch "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" for free now, but you'll want to add it to your watchlist soon. With its departure from Tubi just around the corner, it's the perfect time to catch one of the most slept-on films from A24's catalog.

Here's why you should stream "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" for free while you still can.

What is 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' about?

Like most whodunnits, "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" has a simple premise that gets the job done. It follows a group of wealthy 20-somethings who throw a hurricane party at a remote mansion owned by their friend David's (Pete Davidson) family.

Before everything goes belly up, the gang — which is led by actress Amandla Stenberg ("The Hate U Give") as Sophie — enjoys a night of drinking and partying. Despite some awkwardness with including a few outsiders, like Sophie's new working-class girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova) into the fold, that is.

But when they play a murder mystery game, the vibe is ruined after one of the partygoers turns up dead with their throat slit. Paranoid and terrified, the gang starts to turn on each other as they scramble to figure out who's behind the night's violent turn.

The lifelong friends immediately suspect those new to the group, but when they're cleared of suspicion, they're forced to question everything they thought they knew to suss out the killer before another dead body crashes the party.

Why you should stream 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' for free while you still can

While "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" isn't breaking any ground in the murder mystery genre, it's an undeniably fun movie that's still worth your time. It earned a respectable 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes (though audiences rated it significantly lower at 69%) and some critics have hailed it as the next generation's "Mean Girls" or "Heathers."

One thing that really kept me interested was the humor. The group is constantly taking verbal jabs at each other (there are some serious zingers among them), which keeps the pace fast and light. And at a trim 95-minute runtime, it never overstays its welcome.

While I was worried about the satire coming off as cringy and out-of-touch, I was surprised to find it one of the movie's biggest strengths. The film riffs on everything from parasocial relationships to the toxicity of influencer culture and the adoption of trauma and mental illness as personality traits. Along with this, it throws in a healthy dose of shrewd, class-aware humor that I found delightful.

I'm far from the only one who enjoyed "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies." The AV Club's Mark Keizer said director Halina Reijn "isn’t shaming her characters" for the shortcomings of Gen Z, "nor is she attempting a boomer-approved takedown. The film is more observational than scathingly critical, and there are moments when we’re not sure if that’s a problem—or the point."

Meanwhile, I think Empire Magazine’s Ella Kemp hits the nail on the head with her review: "Tense when it needs to be and awfully good fun throughout. Stupidity reigns supreme for these rich kids, but the filmmakers are smart enough to make Bodies Bodies Bodies stick the landing."

If you're looking for something to watch this week that mixes biting humor with plenty of suspense and twists and turns, "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" should be on your radar. It leaves Tubi at the end of the month, so the window for streaming it for free is quickly closing. Still not convinced? Check out these must-watch thrillers you can stream for free on Prime Video.

Stream "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" on Tubi now.