How to watch 'Trump: A Second Chance?' online — stream documentary online from anywhere

Two years in the making, "Trump: A Second Chance?" from the BBC's Panorama strand talks to the people who will line-up behind Donald Trump in the forthcoming U.S. Presidential election to find out why. Experts are also on hand to provide deeper analysis.

Here's how to watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

"Trump: A Second Chance?" dates, time, channel "Trump: A Second Chance?" premieres on Monday, September 28 on BBC One at 8.p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). It is available to stream on-demand now.

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The charge sheet against Donald Trump is extensive – convicted felon, bankrupt multiple times - but possibly not as long as other criticisms and accusations leveled at the former "Apprentice" TV star and Republican presidential candidate. And yet, with a few days to go, the race for the White House is still too close to call.

To find out the secret of his appeal the filmmakers spoke to his most ardent supporters, including one who was just a few feet away when Trump was shot at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Experts and analysts will also try and reveal why MAGA fans are determined to vote Trump in 2024.

Ready to find out the truth behind the votes? Read on to find out how to watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" for free in the U.K.

"Trump: A Second Chance?" premieres on BBC One on Monday, October 28 at 8 p.m. GMT and streams FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer right now. You also watch "Trump: The Criminal Conspiracy" documentary on BBC iPlayer right now. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Trump: A Second Chance?' from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Trump: A Second Chance?" should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" episodes online and on-demand.

How to watch 'Trump: A Second Chance?' around the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" in the United States?

There are currently no plans to air "Trump: A Second Chance?" in the U.S..

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" online in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Trump: A Second Chance?" on BBC One at 8.p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You'll need a valid TV licence, naturally.

If you're away from the U.K., you can still catch the show by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S. there are currently no plans to air "Trump: A Second Chance?" in Canada but if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" online in Australia?

"Trump: A Second Chance?" airs on 9Now in Australia at 10.15pm AEDT on Sunday, November 3 but if you are a Brit working or on vacation Down Under and don't want to wait that long you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN to unblock your usual iPlayer account.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch "Trump: A Second Chance?" in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Trump: A Second Chance?" in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Trump: A Second Chance?' FAQ

When is the 2024 American presidential election? Tuesday, November 5.

More from Tom's Guide