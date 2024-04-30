How to watch 'Catfish' season 9 online — stream from anywhere

The reality series that's a little too close to the bone than many of us would like to admit, "Catfish" has resurfaced for a new 15-episode run. Bridging isolation, longing, pain and technology – it's equal parts moving and absurd – exploring cases that stay with you for years.

"Catfish" season 9 airs on MTV in the U.S. on Tuesdays — and viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Catfish' season 9 release date and time ► Date and time: "Catfish" season 9 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays from April 30.

• U.S. — Watch on MTV (via Fubo or Philo)

• Canada — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Australia — Watch on Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

What "Catfish" has always done so well is withhold judgement. No matter how damaging, twisted or ill-intentioned the subterfuge, more often than not the catfish invokes just as much sympathy as their unfortunate victim, even those that show no remorse for their actions.

Arguably no other reality show examines the human psyche more effectively, while no cautionary tale extolling the pitfalls of modern technology, from social media to dating apps, can do so with such potency.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are on co-hosting duties, though Max Joseph, who left the show six years ago, will also make a brief appearance. Read our guide below for how to watch "Catfish" season 9 online and from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Catfish' season 9 in the U.S.

In the U.S., "Catfish" season 9 premieres on MTV on Tuesday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will be followed by another at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Double-headers air at the same time each Tuesday.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Catfish" season 9 on several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Fubo (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives), while Philo is ultra-affordable.

"Catfish" season 9 will also be available to stream on Paramount Plus, though at the time of publication it isn't clear when.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, such as MTV.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime, BBC America and Hallmark Channel. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

Both services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Watch 'Catfish' season 9 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from accessing your subscription?

You can still watch "Catfish" season 9 thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal when you're away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Philo and stream new episodes of "Catfish" season 9 online.

Watch 'Catfish' season 9 in Canada

In Canada, "Catfish" season 9 airs on Paramount Plus every Wednesday, starting May 1.

Plans start at CA$6.99 (plus tax) per month, after a 7-day FREE trial.

Traveling abroad? You can access your usual Paramount Plus subscription from anywhere thanks to NordVPN.

Watch 'Catfish' season 9 in Australia

"Catfish" season 9 is available to stream on Paramount Plus in Australia on Tuesdays, starting May 7.

A subscription to the streamer costs AU$9.99 a month after the 7-day FREE trial.

Not in Australia at the moment? Use one of the best VPN services to access your usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

Can you watch 'Catfish' season 9 in the U.K.?

At the time of writing, there's no word on when or if "Catfish" season 9 will air in the U.K..

For now, anybody currently abroad in the U.K. from the U.S., Canada or Australia can use one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN, to access their usual streaming service.