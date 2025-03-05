Crufts 2025: How to watch live streams of the world's greatest dog show as it returns to the NEC, Birmingham

Of the 24,000 pooches at Birmingham's NEC Arena, only one can be crowned Best in Show on Sunday night. It's Crufts' most glamorous competition, and over the years Cocker Spaniels have won out seven times, more than any other breed, with Irish Setters, Standard Poodles and Welsh Terriers tied on four titles apiece.

Crufts 2025: TV channel, times and streaming info ► UK date and time: Crufts 2025 will run from Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9.

• UK — Channel 4 (FREE)

• Global — YouTube (FREE)

Rivaling Best in Show for top billing is The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award, which this year celebrates five finalists.

Sharwood has donated blood more than 40 times; police dog Baloo was so seriously injured that she had to have a leg amputated and now provides mental health support to officers; Louis walked over 3,000 miles of English coastline in memory of his grieving owner's wife Lisa; abandoned puppy Tilly is now a therapy dog; Rosa has brought joy to the life of an eight-year-old carer to her severely autistic brother.

You can cast your vote on the Crufts website.

Another highlight of Crufts is the crossbreed competition, Scruffts. 24 dogs qualified for the semi-finals by winning regional heats, and the winner will be crowned on Saturday.

Watch Crufts 2025 for FREE in the UK

In the UK, Crufts 2025 will air across Channel 4 and More4, both of which are available to live stream via the Channel 4 streaming service. All are free to use with a valid TV license.

Coverage runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock Channel 4 and watch Crufts 2025 for FREE online, as if you were back home in the UK.

How to watch Crufts 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because Channel 4 isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Crufts 2025 if you find yourself in a country where the show isn't being televised.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream Crufts from wherever you are. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the US and want to view a UK service, you'd select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Channel 4 and stream Crufts 2025 online.

How to watch Crufts 2025 around the world

Crufts doesn't have any international broadcast partners, but rolling coverage of all four days of the event are being live streamed for FREE on YouTube.

Day 1 coverage begins at 3:10am ET / 7:10pm AEDT; Day 2 at 3:25am / 7:35pm AEDT; Day 3 at 3:10am ET / 7:10pm AEDT; Day 4 at 3:30am ET / 7:30pm AEDT.

YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch and compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there.

If you are visiting a country where YouTube is not accessible, don't forget you can use a VPN to access YouTube from anywhere.

Crufts schedule 2025

Thursday, March 6

9:00am — Agility

9:30am — Have a go at Agility

10am — Bloodhounds

10:15am — Rally

10:45am — Have a go at Rally

11:15am — Showing and Ringcraft

11:45am — Obedience

12:15pm — Have a go at Obedience

12:45pm — Bloodhounds

1:00pm — Working Trials

1:30pm — Have a go at Working Trials

2:00pm — Showing and Ringcraft

2:30pm — Gundogs

3:15pm — Have a go at Gundogs

4:00pm — Heelwork to Music

4:30pm — Have a go at Heelwork to Music

Friday, March 7

8:30am — Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition

10:20am — Agility - Crufts Medium ABC & Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)

11:00am — Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Jumping

11:55am — Freestyle Heelwork to Music competition

1:30pm — Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Agility

2:25pm — Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)

3:10pm— Flyball – Team – The Last 16

3:50pm — Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

3:55pm — West Midlands Police Dog Display

4:20pm — Break

5:05pm — Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)

5:50pm — Vulnerable Breeds Competition Final

6:15pm — Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition Final Judging

6:35pm — Group Judging (Utility) and Presentation

7:25pm — Group Judging (Toy) and Presentation

Saturday, March 8

8:15am Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

9:00am — Scruffts semi-final

10:00am — Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Display

10:30am — Hoopers display

11:00am — Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:20am — West Midlands Police Display

11:50am — Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

1:40p— Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

2:20pm — Young Kennel Club – Agility Dog of the Year Finals

3:40pm— Flyball – YKC Flyball finals followed by Team quarter finals

4:25pm — Break

4:50pm — Show Opening and Parade

5:00pm — Agility – International Invitation – Large – Agility Finals

5:40p.m. — Scruffts final

6:05pm — Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

6:10pm — Obedience Champion (Bitch) and Reserve (Bitch) Display

6:25pm — Gundog display

6:45pm — Gamekeepers competition final

7:00pm — Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

Sunday, March 9

8:35am — Agility – Championships – Small/Medium (Jumping)

9:40am — Rescue Dog Agility

10:10am — Good Citizen Dog Training Scheme Display

10:40am — Heelwork to Music Winner

10:45am — Dog Activities Display

11:15am — Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:35am — Break

12:00pm — Agility Championships – Small/Medium (Agility)

1:05pm — Medical Detection Dogs display

1:35pm — Arena cleared

3:00pm — Arena open for Best in Show ticket holders

4:15pm — Samantha Oxborough, classical singer

4:30pm — Flyball – Semi-Finals and Final

4:50pm — Samantha Oxborough

5:00pm — Agility – Championship – Small/Medium - Agility Final

5:40pm — The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award

5:50pm — Young Kennel Club Stakes Final and Presentation

6:00pm — Group Judging (Working) and Presentation

6:50pm — Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation (preceded by presentation of BIS 2024 painting)

7:50pm — Samantha Oxborough, classical singer

8:00pm — West Midlands Police Dog Display

8:20pm — Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award

8:27pm — Samantha Oxborough – Classical singer

8:30pm — Best in Show and Presentation

(All times GMT)

When is the 2025 Crufts Best in Show presentation? As the crowning moment of Crufts 2025, the Best in Show presentation has been given pride of place at the end of day four. It's scheduled for 8:30pm GMT on Sunday, March 9.

What are Best in Show's most controversial moments? In 2010 there Crufts fans were forced to avert their eyes when a streaker invaded the ring. The 2015 event was rocked by dog poisoning allegations while 2018 saw PETA storm the ring. The dogs have arguably been the best-behaved attendees; incredibly, only one dog has ever done its dirty business live on TV during Best in Show.

