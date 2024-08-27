7 best anime to stream on Crunchyroll

Looking for a new anime series to watch? With so many out there, it can be overwhelming to decide which you should invest time in next. It might be hard to recommend just one to binge, but it's easy to suggest where you might find your next fix, at least: Crunchyroll!

We've scoured Crunchyroll's extensive catalog and handpicked seven absolutely fantastic shows that you won't want to miss. These critically acclaimed series offer a diverse range of genres, from action-packed adventures to heartwarming slice-of-life stories, so there's a little something for everyone.

Whether you're a long-time fan or just getting started with anime, these series are a must-watch. So, grab your favorite snacks, get comfortable, and check out these faves. If you weren't an otaku before, you may find yourself identifying as one very soon.

'Cowboy Bebop'

Humanity may have colonized the solar system in this seminal anime classic, but crime still exists. Enter "cowboys", or the bounty hunters keeping the galaxy safe. Meet the ragtag crew of the spaceship Bebop: Spike Spiegel, a former hitman with a laid-back attitude; Jet Black, an ex-cop and the ship's owner; Faye Valentine, an amnesiac con artist with a gambling problem; Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV (Ed for short), an eccentric computer hacker; and Ein, a genetically engineered Welsh Corgi. Together, they chase down marks while grappling with their own dark pasts in what many would call an anime masterpiece scored by Yoko Kanno at her jazziest. You'll never forget the Bebop or its crew — or the way this space-age neo-noir adventure perfectly navigates friendship, romance, and the human condition.

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure'

Need something over the top and flashy? "JoJo" will do you right. This multi-generational anime saga follows the adventures of the Joestar family, destined to battle against supernatural threats. Each part of the series focuses on a different member of the Joestar family, from the late 19th century to the modern era. The story begins with Jonathan Joestar and his adopted brother Dio Brando, who becomes his worst enemy. As the series progresses, the Joestar descendants, including Joseph, Jotaro, Josuke, Giorno and Jolyne, face off against a variety of foes. The Joestars and their allies wield powerful abilities known as Stands, manifestations of their inner strength that grant them incredible powers. This show, with multiple standalone seasons, offers a one-of-a-kind experience. And there's more of the manga to read right now when your time with the anime ends.

'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End'

This bittersweet fantasy series follows the elf mage Frieren and her companions after they successfully vanquish the Demon King. As hero Himmel and his human comrades age and pass away, the near-immortal Frieren continues her journey to better understand the mysteries of the world and humanity. Joined by Himmel's descendant Fern, the dwarf Eisen, and the half-demon Stark, Frieren explores the world, reflecting on the bonds she formed with her friends. While there's plenty to enjoy if you're a fantasy fan, this is a tearjerker of a series that'll have you appreciating your friends and family while they're all still here

'Spy x Family'

Secret agent "Twilight" is tasked with a mission to maintain peace between two rival nations. To infiltrate a politician's social circle, Twilight must create a fake family, adopting the alias "Loid Forger" and marrying Yor Briar, an assassin masquerading as an ordinary office worker. Together they adopt a young girl named Anya. Unbeknownst to Loid and Yor, Anya's mind-reading abilities let her discover their true identities. As the Forgers navigate their daily lives and maintain their cover, seemingly nothing goes according to plan. But it's hilarious enough that you can't stop watching their attempts at remaining true to their spy and assassin roles all while falling into step as a "real" family.

'Sailor Moon Crystal'

This modern retelling of the classic magical girl anime series follows the storyline of the original manga to make a more streamlined version for a new generation. It follows Usagi Tsukino, a 14-year-old girl whose life takes a dramatic turn when she encounters a talking cat named Luna. Luna reveals that Usagi is destined to become Sailor Moon, a magical guardian tasked with protecting Earth from evil forces. Joined by other Sailor Guardians — Sailor Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Venus — Usagi battles against the Dark Kingdom and its ruler, Queen Beryl, who seeks to gather energy to awaken the powerful Metalia. As the series progresses, Sailor Moon and her allies uncover the truth about their past lives and face increasingly powerful enemies.

'Overlord'

This isekai anime follows the story of Momonga, a powerful player in the virtual reality game Yggdrasil. When the game servers are shut down, Momonga finds himself transported to a real fantasy world, along with his guild's base, the Great Tomb of Nazarick, and its loyal NPCs who have developed sentience. Taking on the name Ainz Ooal Gown, Momonga decides to explore this new world and uncover its mysteries while searching for other players who may have been transported as well.

'Akame ga Kill!'

Warrior Tatsumi joins Night Raid, a group of assassins dedicated to overthrowing the corrupt Empire. Each member of Night Raid is equipped with an Imperial Arm, a powerful weapon imbued with supernatural abilities. As Tatsumi trains and grows stronger, he finds himself locked in combat with the Empire's defenders: the Jaegers, led by General Esdeath. One by one Night Raid works to take down the Empire, though it proves to be a difficult mission as the line between good and evil becomes blurred, members of the resistance meet with untimely fates, and the mysterious Empire works to punish anyone that might end up disobeying it.

