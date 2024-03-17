3 best free movies on YouTube right now

Planning a family movie night? Or maybe you want to kick back, relax, and enjoy some quality time with your partner. You don't have to rely on a subscription streaming service to find a flick you can both get into. All you need is YouTube!

Believe it or not, YouTube has plenty of free content that puts it on par with some of the best free streaming services available. You can find a wide variety of movies, both new and old, among your favorite music videos, memes, and everything else situated on YouTube. There are tons to choose from, whether you like horror movies or more intellectual thrillers. There's even stuff for the kids to watch.

Below, find three of our favorite picks for the best movies on YouTube right now.

'No Country for Old Men'

Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and makes off with a suitcase full of cash. Unbeknownst to Moss, his decision sets off a deadly game of cat and mouse with the relentless assassin Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) on his tail. Meanwhile, the aging Sheriff Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) pursues both men in hopes of averting further violence — though that's hardly the outcome of his efforts in this high-stakes thriller from the Coen Brothers.

Watch on YouTube

'I Kill Giants'

Barbara Thorson (Madison Wolfe) is a misunderstood girl who often retreats into a magical world of her own creation. There, she fantasizes about fighting mighty giants in a strange world. Living with her brother and sister, Barbara's vivid imagination is an escape from the real world, inspired by her love for Dungeons & Dragons. As she gears up to protect her imaginary town from these fantastical invaders, her peculiar methods alienate her from those around her. When the girl in town reaches out to Barbara, it looks like she's finally found a friend and an ally who shares her enthusiasm for her imaginary world and giant hunting.

Watch on YouTube

'My Friend Dahmer'

Adapted from Derf Backderf's acclaimed graphic novel by Marc Meyers of the same name, "My Friend Dahmer" follows Jeffrey Dahmer (Ross Lynch) as he attends high school. He's odd enough that he attracts the attention of some band nerds who create the Dahmer Fan Club, led by Derf Backderf (Alex Wolff). They are fascinated rather than repelled by Dahmer's behavior. As graduation approaches, however, Jeff's dark impulses begin to surface, foreshadowing the chilling path he will eventually take.

Watch on YouTube