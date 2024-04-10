Amazon's entire Fire TV lineup is on sale — 9 deals I recommend from $19
Save on Fire TV Sticks, soundbars, 4K TVs and more
The next major retail holiday is more than a month away. However, if you're in the market for a new TV or looking to make your current TV smarter, Amazon just slashed the price of its entire line of Fire TVs and streaming devices.
The sale includes some of the best streaming devices we've tested, such as the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $39 at Amazon. Meanwhile, on the TV front the best 43-inch TV we've reviewed is also on sale. You can currently get the Amazon 43-inch Omni Fire TV on sale for $359. That's the cheapest price we've seen for this TV so far all year. (Though keep in mind it did hit $250 over Christmas). Below are the 9 deals I recommend shopping during Amazon's sale. Plus, make sure to check out our daily collection of the best Amazon deals this week.
Fire TV Stick deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB091G4YP57%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV 4K Stick. This 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt cheap option for an older TV.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6494261&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-lite-no-tv-controls--hd-streaming-device-black%2F6494261.p%3FskuId%3D6494261&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$19 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon
The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it's still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fire-tv-stick" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6457959&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-3rd-gen-with-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls--hd-streaming-device--2021-release-black%2F6457959.p%3FskuId%3D6457959&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$24 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-2nd-gen-review-solid-streaming-at-an-affordable-price" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen) review we called it a good streaming option, especially when on sale.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560339&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-streaming-device-includes-support-for-wi-fi-6-dolby-vision-atmos-free-live-tv-black%2F6560339.p%3FskuId%3D6560339&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$29 @ Best Buy
Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) is one of the best streaming devices available. It sports an upgraded 2GHz processor and faster Wi-Fi 6E tri-band support. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-2nd-gen" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the it offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6560338&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-supports-wi-fi-6e-ambient-experience-free-live-tv-without-cable-or-satellite-black%2F6560338.p%3FskuId%3D6560338&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$39 @ Best Buy | <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-4k-max-streaming-device-wi-fi-6-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls%2F-%2FA-82801903" data-link-merchant="target.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$54 @ Target
Fire TV Soundbar: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C4BZ28PG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
Fire TV Cube: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAll-new-fire-tv-cube-4k-streaming-device%2Fdp%2FB09BZZ3MM7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $139 now $114 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A and HDMI-in. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-cube-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
Fire TV deals
Amazon 40" 2-Series Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-40-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N719G17%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $178 @ Amazon
If you don't need 4K resolution, this 2-Series is a budget smart TV with 1080p resolution and support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The included Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote lets you find your favorite content, get sports scores, control smart home devices, and more with the sound of your voice. This is a Prime member only deal.
Amazon 4-Series 43" Fire 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-4-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB0B3HG269B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $369 now $299 @ Amazon
Amazon's 4-Series of Fire TVs are a less expensive option to the Omni Series. However, they still offer features like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). Plus, it operates on Amazon's Fire OS, which makes streaming your favorite apps easier than ever.
Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJMGB9RN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
Unlike its predecessor, which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which gives it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-omni-qled" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review, we said the TV is a solid pick for anyone who wants to stick within Amazon’s ecosystem. It features, HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.
