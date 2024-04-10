Amazon's entire Fire TV lineup is on sale — 9 deals I recommend from $19

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick has been surpassed by its 4K predecessors, but it's still a very capable streaming device for shoppers on a strict budget. If you don't have a 4K television, it's the ideal choice offering instant access to all your favorite streaming services and a voice-controlled remote. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fire-tv-stick" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick review, we said it's good for anyone looking for a reliable, fast, easy-to-use streaming player that also doubles as an Alexa-enabled remote.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6457959&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Famazon-fire-tv-stick-3rd-gen-with-alexa-voice-remote-includes-tv-controls--hd-streaming-device--2021-release-black%2F6457959.p%3FskuId%3D6457959&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$24 @ Best Buy