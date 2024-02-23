WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live stream tonight: How to watch online, start time, card

In 2023, World Wrestling Entertainment saw some of the biggest changes ever in the company’s history. Despite having to distance themselves from the man who made much of it possible ( multiple times actually ) , the promotion found itself growing well beyond its beginnings as the dominating wrestling territory of the northeastern United States from the 1950s to 1980s.

Now under the Endeavor Group Holdings umbrella as part of a new company called TKO, WWE is finally making their premium live event schedule as global as their worldwide fanbase. And with stops in France and Germany already on the horizon, it all starts with this year’s annual Elimination Chamber event in Perth, Australia on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

With Wrestlemania XL in Philadelphia, PA just around the corner, WWE Elimination Chamber is the last major stop on the Road to Wrestlemania. After this show, many WWE Superstars’ paths to the Showcase of the Immortals will be much clearer and the card for the biggest wrestling event of the year will finally start to take shape. But first, some of these competitors will have to survive one of the most demonic structures ever created.

Although, if you plan to watch this PLE live, it’s important to get your time zones straight. Elimination Chamber starts at 5:30 p.m. locally, but back in the company’s home country, that’s 5:00 a.m. EST/2:00 a.m. PST. Naturally, a replay will be available for those on that side of the world who want to sleep in a bit. However, if you want to catch all the action as it happens, we have all the information for you right here.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

International audiences will be pretty jealous of U.S. audiences, which will save cash by switching to Peacock (unless you get the no-ads tier at $9.99 per month).

The best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. The service performed reliably in our testing, and we found customer service responsive.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE Elimination Chamber2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Right now, you can get Peacock for $1.99 per month. This deal will last an entire year, though it is only available to new subscribers. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $19.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom will grab WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live streams on the WWE Network, for a higher price — closer to the $9.99 that Americans used to pay.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use ExpressVPN to watch on Peacock (U.K. Peacock doesn't have WWE).

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 card and predictions

Like the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and Survivor Series, Elimination Chamber is headlined by the match that lends its name to the event. In an Elimination Chamber match, two WWE Superstars start the match in the ring while their four other opponents are locked inside plexiglass pods attached to a domed steel cage and released at regular intervals. When anyone is pinned or submits, they must exit the chamber and the last person standing is declared the winner.

This year, a victory means a shot at their division’s respective World Champion at Wrestlemania. For the men, they will take on the reigning WWE World Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins. As for the women, either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax will be waiting for them with the WWE Women’s World Championship. Both fields are stacked as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and current WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will battle it out in one match while Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez make up the other. All 12 of these wrestlers are extremely talented and have what it takes to take on a world champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All. And as much as many fans would love to see The Prizefighter Owens and the recently returned Naomi get a crack at a title this year, it really seems like “The Man” and “The Scottish Warrior” will leave Perth as the winners.

Elsewhere on the card, Grayson Waller is bringing his explosive talk show The Grayson Waller Effect to his homeland with very special guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. The Architect and The American Nightmare have had their hands full lately with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline. Could the Tribal Chief and the People’s Champ have something in store for his Wrestlemania opponent and the World Champion? With it being the first WWE PLE in Australia, we’re almost certainly getting a few surprises and this could certainly be one of them.

However, one of the biggest surprises could come in the form of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor are set to defend their titles against British Strong Style’s Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight and the Big Strong Boi are no strangers to high-stakes PLEs as they were a part of the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and they tore the house down at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL at NXT Takeover Chicago in 2017. As someone who was there, I can tell you that Bate and Dunne have an amazing chemistry whether they’re facing together or teaming up. And now that they’ve become even more seasoned since their early WWE careers, there is some great potential for them to have a real banger with Balor and Priest. No matter who wins (and thanks to “Dirty” Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh, it very well could be The Prince and Señor Money in the Bank), this tag match could be the one that everyone is talking about the next day. And even if it’s not, the faction should still be standing tall and basking in their glory as native Aussie and dominant Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will surely walk into Optus Stadium to a massive reaction to welcome her home after an extended time away, followed by an even larger uproar when she inevitably defeats her challenger Nia Jax.

Here’s the full card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kabuki Warriors (ASUKA and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL) © vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

