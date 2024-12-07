WWE NXT Deadline 2024 live stream — How to watch online, start time, match card, TV channel

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 has the Iron Survivor Challenge as its main attraction for a third year running, with five men and five women all having the opportunity to earn themselves a guaranteed title shot. Here's how to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 online and on TV on Saturday, December 7.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, December 7

• Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / Sunday 12 a.m. GMT and 11 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock ($19.99/year)

• RoW — Watch on WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Hot on the heels of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames last weekend, it's time for the NXT brand to take center stage as it delivers its third annual Deadline special.

As has become customary at Deadline, it's the Iron Survivor Challenge that comes to the fore. Five women face off to earn a shot at Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Championship, while five of NXT's finest male talent likewise go to battle to get themselves a crack at the NXT Championship currently held by Trick Williams.

Speaking of Trick Willy, he's in action himself at Deadline, defending his gold against the powerhouse Ridge Holland. And that isn't the only belt on the line here, for the Fraxiom duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer put the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Borne.

Rounding out the compact five-match Deadline card, we once again pay a visit to the NXT Underground setting as the no-nonsense Jaida Parker faces off against MMA specialist Lola Vice.

With that said, here's our full guide to where to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 online and on TV around the world.

How to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE NXT Deadline 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing.

You might want to check out a VPN if you're abroad can't watch with the service you normally use – streaming VPNs allow you to access your regular service from wherever in the world you find yourself.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.



How to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 in the U.S.

WWE premium live events like WWE NXT Deadline 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans usually start at $7.99 per month. However, the annual Peacock plan is usually for $79.99, which essentially gives you two months free.

Traveling outside of the U.S.? Don't worry, you can still watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 on Peacock by using a VPN.

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows such as "Love Island USA," "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

How to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 in U.K.

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE NXT Deadline 2024 live streams on the WWE Network at 12 a.m. GMT on Sunday.

Plans are usually £9.99/month, but new subscribers can purchase a 14-day pass for £4.99 to watch the final events before WWE in the U.K. migrates to Netflix in the New Year.

Americans abroad in the U.K., though, can use a VPN to watch on Peacock, as they would normally, from anywhere in the world.

How to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 in Australia

For Australian viewers, WWE NXT Deadline 2024 live streams begin at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge (7-day FREE trial), the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic – $10/month with 1 screen, SD

Standard – $18/month with 2 screens, 4K/HDR

Premium – $22/month with 4 screens, 4K/HDR

How to watch WWE NXT Deadline 2024 from the rest of the world

WWE Network is the place to watch NXT Deadline 2024 in most other countries around the world, with plans starting at different prices depending on where you are.

If you're traveling abroad, however, you can use a VPN to simply access your existing subscription.

WWE NXT Deadline 2024 card, predictions and storylines

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Fraxiom (Axiom, Nathan Frazer) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights, Myles Borne)

Fraxiom (Axiom, Nathan Frazer) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights, Myles Borne) Women's Iron Survivor Challenge: Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair

Giulia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair Men's Iron Survivor Challenge: Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee

Ethan Page vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Wes Lee NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

Taking place from the Minneapolis Armory, WWE NXT Deadline 2024 once again has the Iron Survivor Challenge as its main attraction.

For those not familiar with that match type, it's a five-person, 25-minute contest where the winner is the person with the most falls under their belt once that time limit is up. And for that winner, they will walk out of NXT Deadline with a guaranteed title shot at some point in the future.

Of course, we have two Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline 2024, with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Zaria, Sol Ruca, and Wren Sinclair all vying to earn themselves a shot at Roxanne Perez's NXT Women's Title. For the men of NXT, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, and Eddy Thorpe will duke it out to get a chance at the NXT Championship currently held by Trick Williams. That said, a mystery backstage attack on Eddy Thorpe on the most recent NXT episode means his spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge could be in question.

Unlike Roxanne Perez, Trick Williams will be defending his gold at WWE NXT Deadline 2024, facing off against the British powerhouse Ridge Holland. With his Chase U days now long behind him, the refocussed, uber-aggressive Holland will prove quite the threat to Trick Willy's crown.

To circle back to Nathan Frazer, the Fraxiom man is due for an extremely busy night at WWE NXT Deadline 2024. Not only will he compete in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge, but Frazer and Axiom defend their NXT Tag Team Championships against Tavion Heights and Myles Borne of the No Quarter Catch Crew. As tensions continue to simmer between Fraxiom, will the two be able to put their problems aside to fend off Heights and Borne? That certainly remains to be seen.

In terms of simmering tensions, we're way, way past that when it comes to Lola Vice and Jaida Parker. After an explosive few weeks of television, these two rivals will go to war in an NXT Underground match. With no ring ropes, the only way to win an Underground bout is by knockout or referee's stoppage. Lola Vice's MMA background and exceptional striking game should give her the advantage here, but Ms. Parker is no slouch herself, bringing a fire, intensity, and believability to the NXT brand that few can match.

