How to watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships 2025 live streams

A pair of burgeoning rivalries are poised to light up the 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships at the iconic Vikingskipet in Hamar, Norway this week, with Erin Jackson and Femke Kok set to do battle in the 500m, and 1,000m and 1,500m specialist Takagi Miho wary of the growing threat from Jutta Leerdam.

World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships run from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16. Full schedule below.

► Canada — CBC Gem (FREE)

► RoW — YouTube (FREE)

► U.S. — Peacock

While Jackson has just secured her third consecutive World Cup title, Kok had to miss half of the campaign with a viral infection. Having beaten her American rival at each of the past two World Cup events, the Dutchwoman is clearly itching to make up for lost time.

Takagi topped both the 1,000m and 1,500m rankings, but Leerdam got the better of her in Heerenveen earlier this year. Was the Dutch skater simply rising to the occasion at her home event, or is something bigger at play?

Jordan Stolz is the main attraction in the men's events, where he's set to contest the 500m, 1,000m and 1,500m titles. The 20-year-old American won a men's record 18 consecutive World Cup races before a defeat (and further victories) last month, and should be well-rested after taking a pneumonia-enforced break.

The 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships are being live streamed for free on CBC Sports and its CBC Gem streaming service in Canada, ORF in Austria and Rai in Italy.

The event is also being live streamed on the International Skating Union YouTube channel everywhere that Hamar 2025 doesn't have a broadcaster, such as the U.K. and Australia.

Watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships live streams in Canada

As mentioned above, fans in Canada can watch the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships on CBC Sports and the channel's CBC Gem streaming service. CBC Gem is free (with ads) or CA$4.99 a month (ad-free).

Watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships live streams in the U.S.

Peacock has the rights to the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in the U.S..

To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

Watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships live streams in the U.K.

None of the main broadcasters have picked up the rights to the World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in the U.K., but that's actually good news.

It means you'll be able to watch the event for free on the International Skating Union YouTube channel.

Watch World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships live streams in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch the 2025 World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships for free on YouTube.

World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships schedule 2025

Thursday, March 13

12 p.m. — 3,000m women

1:11 p.m. — 5,000m men

2:57 p.m. — Team Sprint women

3:14 p.m. — Team Sprint men

Friday, March 14

1 p.m. — Team Pursuit women

1:25 p.m. — Team Pursuit men

2:07 p.m. — 500m women

2:46 p.m. — 500m men

Saturday, March 15

8 a.m. — 1,000m women

8:45 a.m. — 1,000m men

9:37 a.m. — 5,000m women

10:48 a.m. — Mass Start men

Sunday, March 16

6 a.m. — 500m men

6:56 a.m. — 1,500m women

7:53 a.m. — 10,000m men

7:58 a.m. — Mass Start women

(All times ET)

