Women's Tour Down Under 2025: how to watch, live stream cycling free online, start date, time

With longer stages and tougher climbs the 2025 Santos Women's Tour Down Under promises to be the best yet as the riders take on three testing stages just south of the city of Adelaide.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Women's Tour Down Under 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2025 live streams: TV schedule, Dates The 2025 Women's Tour Down Under runs from Friday, Jan. 17 to Sunday, Jan. 19.

► Start times. All stages start at 12:30am GMT / 7:30 p.m. ET (day before) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

• FREE — 7Plus (Australia), RTVE (Spain)

• U.S. — Peacock / FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN risk-free

Now in its third year the Women's Tour Down Under is well on its way to establishing its self as the traditional curtain raiser for the season, just as the men's event did 25 editions ago. This year the organisers have made the race tougher with more demanding climbs and longer stages to push the riders harder than ever.

The race starts in the town of Brighton and although stage one may have a flat finish it's by no means a flat stage so any teams who want to control the race for their sprinter will have to work extra hard, especially over Heatherdale Hill which is the perfect spot for climbers to escape.

Stage two, is the Queen stage with its two ascents of the legendary Willunga Hill and it's here that the race win should be decided before the lumpy final stage which takes in five laps of the circuit starting and finishing in the town of Stirling.

Not only is the course the toughest yet but the field is also the strongest seen at the event with ten first division teams present and with stars such as Neve Bradbury, Chloé Dygert, Niamh Fisher-Black and Ruby Roseman-Gannon the racing will be as hot as the South Australian sun, so read on and see how to catch all the action.

Free Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2025 live streams

If you live in Australia or Spain then you can look forward to a free Santos Women's Tour Down Under live stream in 2025.

Head over to the FREE 7Plus or RTVE streaming services, located in Australia and Spain respectively.

Traveling abroad? You can still tune into your usual free Tour Down Under coverage from anywhere with this NordVPN deal. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Women's Tour Down Under from abroad

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Women's Tour Down Under live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. They're a totally legal to unblock your usual, geo-blocked streaming service when traveling abroad. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Save 70% on NordVPN in the sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another streaming service and watch the Tour Down Under.

How to watch a Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2025 live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., we recommend watch the 2025 Santos Women's Tour Down Under on Peacock ($7.99/month).

If you're a huge cycling fan, you might consider streaming the action on FloBikes ($149.99/year or $29.99/month).

Visiting the U.S. from Australia? You can tune into your usual free stream via NordVPN, as set out above.

Women's TDU stages start around 7.30 p.m. ET (that's the day before they start in Australia). The official Tour Down Under website has the latest start times.

How to watch Women's Tour Down Under 2025 online in the U.K.

Live coverage of the 2025 Santos Women's Tour Down Under will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, Australian Open tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

Where to watch the Women's Tour Down Under live stream in Canada

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Santos Women's Tour Down Under on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

2025 Santos Women's Tour Down Under route map

Santos Women's Tour Down Under 2025 route map (Image credit: Santos Women's Tour Down Under)

Santos Women's Tour Down Under stages

Stage 1 | Friday Jan. 17 | Brighton - Snapper Point, 101.9km | 11:30 AM AEDT

Stage 2 | Saturday Jan. 18 | Unley - Willunga Hill, 115km | 11:30 AM AEDT

Stage 2 | Sunday Jan. 19 | Stirling - Stirling, 105.9km | 11:30 AM AEDT

