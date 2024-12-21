Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card, odds

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury – aka Reignited – for the undisputed world heavyweight title is set to be one of the fights of 2024. Usyk came out on top when these two last met in May, so Fury will be seeking revenge in Riyadh. This is one of the biggest PPV fights in history — and you can watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Seven months on from their titanic tussle to decide the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury are ready to do it all again. Usyk triumphed by split decision last time out and the Ukrainian fighter is considered the favorite to emerge victorious in this pre-Christmas bout.

That was Fury's first ever defeat and it would be unwise to write him off. The Gypsy King has the size advantage and his mental resilience will come in handy at the Kingdom Arena.

The Cat, who is defending the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, is an intelligent boxer who knows his way around the ring. He executed his game plan to perfection in May and will now be targeting a second victory over Fury – and a shot at the IBF title.

It's almost Usyk vs Fury time, so here's where to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams from anywhere – in the U.S. or abroad.

How to watch in Ukraine (without PPV)

In Usyk's home country of Ukraine, service Megogo will serve up the Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream as part of its regular Optimal (119 RAH) and Maximal (239 UAH) plans with no PPV. Ukrainian abroad? Use a VPN to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 on Megogo when traveling away from home. You likely won't be able to access your usual Megogo account without one.

Watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Fury fight on your usual streaming service (e.g. Megogo)?

You can still watch Usyk vs Fury 2 on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN...

Exclusive deal We've tested 100+ VPNs and NordVPN is the one that we like best. It is brilliant at unblocking streaming services when traveling abroad, so you can watch your usual streams from anywhere. Better yet, Nord has slashed prices by up to 70%. If you've not tried it, now's your chance to snap it up with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use NordVPN:

1. Pick a NordVPN plan, sign up, and download the app.

2. Pick the server location. If you're overseas and want to get back to your usual U.S. or Ukrainian stream, for example, select a server in the relevant locale.

2. Connect to NordVPN. Head over to the streaming service showing the big fight and watch without being geo-blocked – as if you were back at home!

How to watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream in the U.S.

Americans can watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams via DAZN PPV PPV. The cost is $39.99 if you also sign up for a DAZN monthly plan for $15.99 per month. Alternatively, you can get a free seven-day trial which means you'll only pay the $39.99 PPV fee.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is the home of some of the biggest match-ups on the boxing calendar, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription should be your Christmas gift to yourself.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams in the U.K.

There are three main PPV options in the U.K. for the Usyk vs Fury 2 fight: TNT Sports Box Office, DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office. All three cost the same – £25.

You can also purchase the PPV direct from Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime . There's no need to be a Prime subscriber but you will need to sign up to a free Amazon account.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Usyk vs Fury 2 online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Boxing fans in the UK and Republic of Ireland can watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The PPV costs £25. Those with a Virgin Media TV Box can order from Live Events, in the On Demand section.

The DAZN PPV costs £24.99 and comes with a free 7-day trial for the full DAZN package. You also get access to the watchalongs with True Geordie (@PainGamePodcast) and ShowBizz. DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

You can buy the Usyk vs Fury 2 fight for £24.95 via Sky Sports Box Office (€27.95 in the Republic of Ireland). Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Usyk vs Fury 2 fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $39.99.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, with prices starting from $24.99 per month on a year-long contract, but you can get a seven-day free trial if you're a new customer.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$29.99. You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Usyk vs Fury 2 fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$34.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free seven-day trial if you only want to watch Usyk vs Fury 2.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN (save up to 70% on the 2-year plan).

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2 live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Usyk vs Fury 2 live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a seven-day free trial to the platform.

PPV fees vary from country to country, so check out DAZN's list of what it costs, where.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Usyk vs Fury 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Nationality U.K. Ukrainian Date of birth August 12th, 1988 January 17th, 1987 Height 6' 9" 6' 3" Reach 85" 78" Total fights 36 22 Record 34-1-1 (24 KOs) 22-0 (14 KOs)

Usyk vs Fury 2 fight card

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury ; Usyk's WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles

; Usyk's WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis ; Light middleweight

; Light middleweight Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean ; Heavyweight

; Heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen ; Heavyweight

; Heavyweight Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards ; Super featherweight

; Super featherweight Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor ; Featherweight

; Featherweight Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin; Light-heavyweight

Uysk vs Fury 2 odds

The bookies have Usyk as the favorite to retain the titles. The Ukrainian is priced at -150 with the DraftKings Sportsbook, with Fury a +120 outsider.