Uruguay vs Colombia live stream: How to watch 2026 World Cup qualifier online

Friday's Uruguay vs Colombia live stream promises a full-blooded blockbuster between two of South America's top teams. Darwin Nunez was one of five Uruguay players involved in a mass brawl with Colombia fans after their Copa America semi-final clash in July, an incident that's turned this into the foremost rivalry on the continent – and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Uruguay vs Colombia live stream, date, time and channels The Uruguay vs Colombia live stream takes place on Friday, November 15.

• Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Nov. 16) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 16)

• FREE STREAM — SBS On Demand (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fanatiz

A Jefferson Lerma header from a James Rodriguez corner before the break proved decisive on the day, but the real drama would follow the full-time whistle. Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mathias Olivera, Ronald Araujo and Jose Maria Gimenez entered the stands, punches were thrown, and lengthy bans were handed out. The players have always maintained that they were protecting their families.

One thing that isn't up for debate is the quality of both teams. Colombia are 2nd and Uruguay 3rd in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying standings, and Liverpool teammates Nunez and Luis Diaz have been scoring goals for fun.

With Rodriguez and Jhon Duran also amongst the Cafeteros frontmen, it's little surprise that Colombia have embraced a shoot-on-site policy. Marcelo Bielsa's men, however, will be fired up by a burning sense of injustice.

Make sure you know how to watch Uruguay vs Colombia live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia for free

There are two ways you can watch a Uruguay vs Colombia live stream for FREE, if you're lucky enough to live in Australia or Colombia.

You can catch the action via free-to-air service SBS On Demand in Australia.

Meanwhile, fans based in Colombia can tune in for free on Caracol Play.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country for Uruguay vs Colombia and are unable to live stream the game, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Australia and want to view SBS as usual, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to SBS On Demand and enjoy!

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Uruguay vs Colombia live stream on Fanatiz. The service offers various packages, but to watch this game you need the PPV Qualifiers bundle. This costs $99.99 and unlocks access to all of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers from matchdays 11 and 12.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch a Uruguay vs Colombia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Fanatiz is the home of South American football streaming. You'll need the Front Row PPV package to watch select World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, which costs $99.99 per year. Includes English, Spanish, Portuguese commentary and the ability to watch games on-demand for up to 7 days.

Can you watch Uruguay vs Colombia in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing, it looks as if Uruguay vs Colombia has fallen through the cracks in the U.K..

It seems, though, that it is possible to get access to the Fanatiz PPV for €16.99 for the Venezuela-only option and €29.99 for the all-inclusive option.

If you're visiting the U.K. from Australia, you can catch the game on SBS On Demand by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Where to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As in the U.S., you'll need to sign up to the Fanatiz PPV Qualifiers 11 & 12 bundle to watch Uruguay vs Colombia in Canada. It costs CA$99.99, and also provides access to next week's World Cup qualifying fixtures.

If you're in Canada and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia online in Australia

(Image credit: free)

As mentioned above, you can watch Uruguay vs Colombia for FREE in Australia. Go to SBS On Demand to catch all the action.

If you're in Australia and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Can you watch Uruguay vs Colombia in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, Uruguay vs Colombia doesn't appear to have picked up a broadcaster in New Zealand.

If you're you're usually based in Australia but are visiting New Zealand, you can still catch the game by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

