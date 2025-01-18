UFC 311 live stream — How to watch Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 online from anywhere, start times, full fight card
Two titles are on the line in California this weekend
A rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan leads a great looking card at UFC 311 on Saturday, with Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov also set to clash for gold. Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 311 live streams online and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.
► Date: Saturday, January 19
► UFC 311 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
► Makhachev vs Tsarukyan ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. GMT / 4 p.m. AEDT (Sun.)
• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV deals
• U.K. stream — TNT Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
It's been more than five years since Makhachev and Tsarukyan last met in the Octagon, with the former having a unanimous decision go his way. Since then, the Russian has beaten Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title and gone on to defend it on three occasions.
Akhalkalakets defeated UFC mainstay Oliveira himself to earn the right for his shot at the gold. He's five years younger than Saturday's opponent, and many pundits think that the Georgian could well be ready to ascend to the top of the division.
Immediately before they make their ring walks, Merab 'The Machine' Dvalishvili and Umar 'Young Eagle' Nurmagomedov will have faced off for the Bantamweight Championship. Cousin of Hall-of-Famer Khabib, great things are expected from the hitherto unbeaten Nurmagomedov.
Will he make his mark at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Saturday? Keep reading for where to watch UFC 311 live streams online and on TV.
Is UFC 311 a pay-per-view (PPV) fight?
Yes and no. UFC 311 is a PPV event in many countries like the U.S. and Canada. But there are many places where you don't need a PPV to watch UFC events.
It's on regular TNT Sports in the U.K., for example. That's worth knowing if you're a British citizen away from home, because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 311 on TNT Sports as usual. We'd recommend NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 311 live stream from anywhere
Away from home this weekend and want to watch UFC 311 on your usual subscription service?
You can still watch Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 and the rest of UFC 311 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software ups your privacy and allows you to safely access your favorite streaming services whilst traveling but making your device appear to be back home. So, ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – read our NordVPN review to find out why.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch UFC 311 live stream in the U.S.
UFC 311 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — will be available through PPV on ESPN Plus in the U.S.
The best value way to watch is to get the UFC 311 PPV plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $65 (ESPN Plus currently costs $119.99/year and UFC PPVs are $79.99).
If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $11.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as the PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $5 and buy UFC 311 together with a Disney Bundle.
The prelim and early prelim fights are shown on a range of channels in addition to ESPN Plus — including FX, ESPN News and Disney Plus — with the early prelims also showing on UFC Fight Pass costing from $14.999 for two months.
If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 311 on your usual platform, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 311 live stream in Canada
For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 311's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass.
The PPV cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.
How to watch UFC 311 live stream in the U.K. and Australia
While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.
In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. GMT, with Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan set to enter the Octagon at approximately 5 a.m. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports, which you can get with various Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media packages or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan — a rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.
In Australia, the UFC 311 main card will be live on Sunday, January 20 from 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.
Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.
UFC 311 full fight card
Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV
- Islam Makhachev (c) vs Arman Tsarukyan — UFC Lightweight Championship
- Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov — UFC Bantamweight Championship
- Jiří Procházka vs Jamahal Hill — Light heavyweight
- Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano — Lightweight
- Kevin Holland vs Reinier de Ridder — Middleweight
Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, FX, ESPN News & Disney+
- Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos — Bantamweight
- Jailton Almeida vs Serghei Spivac — Lightweight
- Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana — Light Heavyweight
- Grant Dawson vs Carlos Diego Ferreira — Lightweight
Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus, Disney+ & UFC FightPass
- Zachary Reese vs Azamat Bekoev — Middleweight
- Karol Rosa vs Ailín Pérez — Women's bantamweight
- Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov — Bantamweight
- Ricky Turcios vs Bernardo Sopaj — Bantamweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter — Flyweight
