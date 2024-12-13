How to watch the U.S. Cyclocross National Championships: live stream 2024 cycling online

With no round of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup on U.S. soil this year, the U.S. National Cyclocross Championships is the biggest event of the season for CX racers and fans in the States, and the elite races take place on Sunday, December 14.

Here's how to watch the US National Cyclocross Championships live and from anywhere with a VPN.

U.S. Cyclocross National Championships date, time, broadcaster The junior, U23 and elite races at the U.S. Cyclocross National Championships take place on Saturday, December 14 and will be streamed live. Coverage starts at 8:40 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. GMT.

► U.S. — Flobikes

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The removal of the U.S. round of the Cyclocross World Cup was a big blow to the sport in the States but despite this the scene is still in good health, and this weekend the national titles across the junior, under-23 and elite categories will all be decided.

The full day of racing at Joe Creason Park in Louisville, Kentucky kicks off early with the junior men starting at 8:40 a.m. ET followed by the junior women at 9:40 a.m., the U23 women at 12:00 p.m. and the U23 men at 1:00 p.m. The elite women will start at 2.45 p.m., and then to finish the elite men at 4:00 p.m.

The big favourite in the elite men's race is two time former winner Eric Brunner (CompEdge Racing) from Boulder, Colorado. So far this season he has won six of the ten UCI races he has started and is building a large tally of points which will help him secure good grid position when he leaves to race in Europe over the festive period.

In the women's race, the favourite looks like it will be Katie Clouse who finished fourth in the National Series behind three overseas riders. However, she will have tough competition in the shape of Lauren Zoerner, Raylyn Nuss and Mia Aseltine.

Read on to find out how to catch all the action at the U.S. Cyclocross National Championships, and keep up with all the CX racing with our guide to watching cyclocross in 2024/25.

Watch U.S Cyclocross National Championships live streams anywhere

Want to watch a U.S. Cyclocross National Championships live stream but traveling away from home and can't access your usual service?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere.

We've tested the best VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. stream, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a streaming service listed below and watch the U.S. Cyclocross National Championships online from anywhere. Simple.

How to watch US Cyclocross National Championships live streams in the U.S and Canada

(Image credit: flag)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2024 US Cyclocross National Championships on FloBikes , the cycling arm of streaming platform FloSports. A subscription will set you back $149.99 for the year or $29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the races, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above. It will help you to access your usual streams from anywhere.

How to watch US Cyclocross National Championships live streams around the world

Can I watch US Cyclocross National Championships live streams in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing, no U.K. broadcasters appear to have picked up the rights to live stream the US Cyclocross National Championships in Britain.

Traveling from the U.S.? If you're visiting the U.K. but have a subscription to a service showing the U.S. Cyclocross National Championships, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch cyclocross on the streaming service of your choice.

Can I watch US Cyclocross National Championships live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As with the U.K., unfortunately the broadcast rights to the U.S. National Championships haven't been picked up in Australia.

If you're away traveling Down Under but subscribe to a platform showing the racing, you can use a streaming VPN to watch cyclocross on your usual home service. Our recommendation is NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide