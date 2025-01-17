Texans vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Saturday's Texans vs Chiefs live stream promises drama in a match-up between two of the NFL's toughest teams, and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

The defending NFL champions start their quest for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat on Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Patrick Mahomes and his fellow first-team starters last played over 20 days ago. Buoyed by their loyal supporters, Kansas City will take the field with plenty of confidence and energy.

No one in Kansas City will underestimate the Houston Texans. The bookmakers have Houston as an 8.5-point underdog but many pundits doubted Houston on Wildcard Weekend.

They defied the odds with a suffocating, ferocious defensive performance that constantly troubled LA Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans will have his team primed for an almighty upset, so read for how to watch Chiefs vs Texans below, and all the playoff action with our NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the NFL playoffs on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch your home country's free Texans vs Chiefs live stream.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Texans vs Chiefs live stream will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and ESPN+.

In the U.S., no cable? You can stream the Chiefs game with Sling TV. The Orange, which includes ESPN, costs $45.99/month (get 50% off your first month).

You can also stream ESPN via Fubo, which offers 200+ channels for $79.99/month after a free trial. Lastly, you have the option of subscribing to ESPN+, either on its own or as part of the Disney bundle.

Watch NFL on Sling with 50% off

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Orange starts at $46/month and streams ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, as well as NFL Network, and Disney Channel.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with ESPN and CBS, and a great pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Texans vs Chiefs game is being shown on Sky Sports NFL, and on DAZN via the NFL Game Pass. It's now discounted to just £14.99 for the rest of the playoffs including the Super Bowl on Febuary 9.

Fans wanting to avoid a subscription and just watch this game on its own can buy a NOW TV day pass for £14.99.

Remember: if you're an Australian visiting the U.K. you can watch free live streams of every playoff game on 7Plus with NordVPN.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in Australia

The Texans vs Chiefs live stream, along with every game this season, will be shown by DAZN via the NFL Game Pass.

With the season coming to an end, you can grab it for AU$24.99 – that gets you access to watch the divisionals and Super Bowl LIX with the U.S. broadcast.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Texans vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

DAZN will live stream Texans vs Chiefs, along with every game of the NFL season, in Canada, via its NFL Game Pass.

Remember, Australians visiting Canada can use NordVPN to watch their usual free stream on 7Plus – from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Texans vs Chiefs live stream for free? Australians can watch Texans vs Chiefs for free online via 7Plus while fans in New Zealand can tune in for free on TVNZ+.

