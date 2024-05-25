Taylor vs Catterall 2 live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 — AKA 'hate runs deep' — on Saturday is potentially the most eagerly awaited rematch in boxing right now. Two years on from the most controversial of decisions that meant the Tartan Tornado kept his undisputed super lightweight world crown, El Gato final gets his chance for revenge — and you can watch Taylor vs Catterall 2 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Taylor vs Catterall live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024

► Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds, U.K.

► Main card: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEST (May 26).

► Taylor vs Catterall (approx.): 5:35 p.m. ET / 2:35 p.m. PT / 10:35 p.m. BST (May 5) / 7:35 a.m. AEST (May 26).

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• U.K. / RoW — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

There may be on gold on the line for this rematch, but such is the ill-feeling between both fighters that hardly matters. Taylor's victory two years ago via split decision was called "the biggest robbery in British boxing history" by one World Boxing News after the Tartan Tornado touched the canvas in the eighth round. The 33-year-old Scottish southpaw has since lost every belt – the WBC, WBA and IBF titles to inactivity through injury and considering a move up in weight, the WBO strap in the ring to Teofimo Lopez last June – and one wonders where the former Commonwealth Games gold medallist goes next in defeat.

Catterall has been desperate for another shot at Taylor since February 2022's controversy, which remains his only professional defeat. In October, the 30-year-old Lancastrian beat former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares – the best win of his career to date – to finally get his wish. "This isn't about belts, this is personal to me, and I can't wait to get my hands on him," he has said in the buildup. "I don't like him, I don't respect him. I'm going to end him."

Below, we'll show you how to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2 live streams from anywhere. Plus, we provide all the details of a packed card and the all-important tale of the tape.

Watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Taylor vs Catterall 2 live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

You can still watch Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K..

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch the Taylor vs Catterall live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the grudge fight live stream between Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall on ESPN Plus.

It's $10.99 per month for the basic package or you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Taylor vs Catterall 2 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN. And if, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with NordVPN.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to show the massive Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight night — AKA 'hate runs deep'.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription (no PPVs here) with a month's access to the streaming service costing £19.99 a month with the Flexible monthly pass or the instalment package spread over a year offering a bit of a saving at £9.99 a month. If you can afford to buy a year up front, it's cheaper still, at £99.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

As noted above, the main card starts at 7 p.m. BST on Saturday, May 25, with the headline bout expected to start at around 10:35 p.m..

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Taylor vs Catterall 2 online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a knockout boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Taylor vs Catterall 2 live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$13.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Taylor vs Catterall fight, it's DAZN again.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Taylor vs Catterall live streams worldwide

If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Taylor vs Catterall in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Taylor vs Catterall 2 tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Josh Taylor Jack Catterall Nationality U.K. U.K. Date of birth January 2nd, 1991 July 1st, 1993 Height 5' 10' 5' 7" Reach 69.5" 67" Total fights 20 29 Record 19-1 (13 KOs) 28-1 (13 KOs)

Taylor vs Catterall 2 fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall; Super lightweight

Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro; For the vacant British cruiserweight title

Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson; Welterweight

Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera; Lightweight

Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai; Lightweight

George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack; Middleweight

Leli Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti; Light middleweight

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 odds

On the end of what many called a robbery in the first fight, Catterall is a marginal favorite to get the win this time around with DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -150. Taylor is +120 to win.