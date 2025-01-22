Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream: How to watch Champions League match online

The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream features both the 15-time European champions and the Austrian side desperate to win for different reasons in the penultimate round of the league phase in the Champions League. You can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream date, time, TV channels The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream takes place on Wednesday, January 22.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark 100% risk free

Madrid's 4-1 come-from-behind defeat of Las Palmas at the weekend may have cemented their spot atop La Liga, but Carlo Ancelotti knows his side must back up that victory with another in Europe. With only three wins from six Champions League outings in 2024/25, Los Blancos are a lowly 20th in the table and must win to avoid the almost unthinkable failure of not securing even a playoff spot. The recent 5-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final again proved their weakness at full-back, with Dani Carvajal still injured. Having Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham in your team helps, though.

Austrian champions in 10 of the last 11 seasons, RB Salzburg have been unusually inconsistent this term with former Liverpool assistant boss Pepijn Lijnders paying the price in December a week after a fifth defeat in six Champions League games. Former academy boss Thomas Letsch has fared little better in recent friendly defeats to Bayern Munich (6-0) and Midtjylland (3-2) and will need a miraculous two wins against sides from the Spanish capital – Atletico Madrid are up next week – if his side are to stand any chance of a playoff spot.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live thanks to the benefits of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your laptop, phone or tablet to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is a very good choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

Note that if you have access to Fubo or CBS services such as TUDN or Univision, you'll also be able to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live there at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

If you already use one of these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as Surfshark.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 5 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using Surfshark to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as Surfshark to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using Surfshark or another VPN service.

How to watch Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

