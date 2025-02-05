Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch today's Carabao Cup semi-final online

The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream will see one of these teams book their spot at Wembley Stadium for the Carabao Cup final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Feb. 5).

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 6)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Sky Sports (U.K.)

Newcastle enter this semi-final second leg in a commanding position following a 0-2 win at the Emirates Stadium in January. However, while on paper, the Magpies look like clear favorites to progress to the Carabao Cup final in March, this match comes just as they are hitting a sticky patch of form. Newcastle have lost two of their last three Premier League matches, both of which came at St James’ Park against Bournemouth and Fulham.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s mood couldn’t be better following an instant classic match against Man City. The Gunners thrashed the reigning champions 5-1, and while some criticized their not-so-humble celebrations, for Arsenal, it’s a memorable win that will see them bounce into this second leg. Arsenal have also proved capable of scoring plenty of goals, so while overturning a 0-2 deficit will be tough, they won’t be phased by the task. Should Arsenal score the first goal, and score it early, everything changes.

Newcastle vs Arsenal is a must-watch Carabao Cup semi-final match, with a place at Wembley, and a chance at major silverware on the line, the stakes are high. Here’s how you can watch it online and from anywhere.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – we explain why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Newcastle vs Arsenal and watch the game.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the US

A Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S.. A membership to the streaming service starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 for the year.

Away from home when the game takes place? Don't worry, you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the UK

Sky Sports is hosting the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.. It will go out on the Sky Sports Plus streaming service.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Canada

Canadians can watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream via sports streaming specialist DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or $299 if you pay on a monthly basis). It has apps for pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want watch EFL Cup soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in Australia

If you want to watch the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream Down Under, you'll need access to beIN Sports. This can be added to most TV packages, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription costing $14.99/month or $149/year after a 7-day FREE trial.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to loads of other soccer and sports, including La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, rugby, and tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Can you watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in New Zealand?

In New Zealand, you can stream Carabao Cup games on beIN Sports. beIN Sports is available for $14.99 per month, or $149.99 for their annual pass.

If you're usually based in New Zealand but traveling abroad, you can still watch your usual services via a VPN such as NordVPN. Kick-off is at 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.

How you watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online in India

Fancode is the place to find Newcastle vs Arsenal live streams in India. It's cheap, too – you can grab access to this particular game from only 49 Rupees (around $1).

Away right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home in India.

