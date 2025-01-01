Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall: live stream PDC World Darts Championship quarter-final tonight – start time, TV channel, can I watch free?

Former finalist Luke 'The Nuke' Littler takes on two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall in the last of today's PDC World Darts Championships quarter-finals at Alexandra Palace. Expect 180s and bullseyes galore when the action kicks off at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET.

Scroll down for how to watch Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall streams, start time The Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall quarter-final starts no earlier than 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET on Weds, Jan. 3, 2025.

• FREE — Sport1 live stream (GER)

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• U.S. — DAZN

"The Nuke," who etched his name in history as the youngest ever finalist at Ally Pally last year, held his nerve in a tense decider to edge Ryan Joyce 4-3 in the last 16, securing a place in tonight's quarter-finals. The 17-year-old sensation, ranked 4th in the world, has his sights on a maiden world title.

"The Asp", a former football prospect who was once scouted by Man United, is no stranger to the oche and will be hoping to avoid busting under the pressure of this high-stakes clash. Expect a match packed with treble 20s, tricky checkouts, and darting drama worthy of Sid Waddell.

Littler is 1/7 favorite, The winner will advance to face either Peter Wright or Stephen Bunting in the semi-finals. Here's out guide to watching and streaming Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall live.

Can you watch Littler vs Aspinall for free?

Is there a free Littler vs Aspinall live stream?

Yes, but only in Germany. Sport1.de offers FREE live darts streams covering all the PDC action, including the quarter- and semi-finals. No sign in or password.

How to watch Littler vs Aspinall live from anywhere

Away from your home (e.g. Germany) at the moment and geo-blocked from watching the darts on your usual streaming service?

How to watch Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of PDC World Darts Championship 2025, including Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall (and Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting).

How to watch Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall live in the U.S. without cable

DAZN is showing the 2025 PDC darts championship in the States. Sign up from $29.99/month to watch live.

The Jan. 1 quarter finals – featuring Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting followed by Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall Littler – is also available to stream via PDC TV.

Where to watch Littler vs Aspinall live streams in Canada

Canadian darts fans can stream Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall live on PDC TV (it works great on laptops and smartphones, if you're on the go). Plans cost from around CAD$17.50/month.

How to watch Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall in Australia

Fox Sports and Foxtel have the rights to show tonight's thrilling quarter-finals live from London's Alexandra Palace.

But you can hit the bullseye by tuning in via the Kayo Sports streaming service which comes with a FREE 7-day trial.

Alternatively, PDC TV is also streaming the 2025 World Championships in Australia. There's plenty of oche-based thrills look forward to over the next few days...

Coming up next...

Wednesday, January 1 – Quarter Finals

Afternoon Session (12:30 GMT)

- Chris Dobey vs Gerwyn Price

– Michael van Gerwen vs Callan Rydz

Evening Session (19:00 GMT)

– Peter Wright vs Stephen Bunting

– Luke Littler vs Nathan Aspinall

Thursday, January 2 – Semi-Finals

From 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET (evening session)

Friday, January 3 – Final

Final — 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET (evening session)

What we know about Luke Littler

Who is Luke Littler? Luke Littler, 17, is the youngest-ever finalist at Alexandra Palace and currently ranks fourth globally in darts. Dubbed "The Nuke," Runcorn-born Littler has gained acclaim for his high-scoring prowess, nerve under pressure, and rapid rise in the PDC circuit. In 2024, he defeated Ryan Joyce 4-3 in a gripping final set to secure a quarter-finals spot. Littler’s consistency at the oche and precision in checkouts have made him a huge box office draw. With his first World Championship title within reach, the prodigy aims to cement his status as a generational talent, embodying composure and ambition beyond his years in darts history. While he admits to having few friends on the tour (there is reportedly a certain amount of jealousy surrounding his meteoric rise), Littler is a firm fan favorite and currently the 4/5 favorite to win the 2025 PDC World Darts Championship. Will we see another nine-darter from him tonight? Strap in folks, for more historic arrows from Luke Littler.

A year I’ll never forget❤️ want to say a massive thank you to you all for the support you have given me, it means a lot! pic.twitter.com/phUa6ncWHMDecember 31, 2024

