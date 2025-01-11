How to watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open – live stream tennis no.1's matches anywhere, schedule

As the world number one, top seed and defending champion, Jannik Sinner is a clear favorite to win the Australian Open 2025, so there's a good chance you'll want to watch all of his matches, including a possible huge final against rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Don't miss a moment of the Italian star. Here's how you can watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Jannik Sinner Australian Open live streams: TV schedule, dates Jannik Sinner's first 2025 Australian Open match is on Monday, January 13 and the men's final is on Sunday, January 26. Full possible schedule below.

► Australia — 9NOW (FREE)

► U.S. — ESPN & ESPN2 via Sling TV or Fubo / ESPN Plus

► U.K. — Discovery+

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

23-year-old Jannik Sinner has been a big talent on the tennis circuit for several years now, but last year in Melbourne he took his biggest step up when he won his first Grand Slam, beating Daniil Medvedev to take home the Australian Open title.

He went on to win the US Open 2024 too, cementing his status as a hard court specialist as he beat American starlet Taylor Fritz. He'd already become world number one earlier in the summer, and finished the year in a dominant position atop the rankings.

As the top seed, Sinner has a fairly easy route through the first few rounds of the 2025 Australian Open, but he could meet Medvedev or Fritz again in the Semi-final, before a possible final against the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev or Novak Djokovic.

Though hard court isn't third seed Alcaraz's preferred surface, many will be hoping for a Sinner vs Alcaraz final in Melbourne. The pair are the biggest young stars in tennis right now, often swapping the number one spot between them, but they've never met in a major final before. To do so in the first Grand Slam of 2025 would be big.

Read on to find out how to watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open with live streams of all his matches, and his possible route to the final below. Plus, our guide to Australian Open live streams 2025 will help you tune in to the whole tournament from anywhere.

When is Jannik Sinner's next Australian Open match? Coming to Melbourne as the top seed, Jannik Sinner will start the Australian Open with his first-round match on Monday, January 13. The Italian will face Chile's Nicolás Jarry, who is unseeded. Order of play is yet to be confirmed, so the court and time of Jannik Sinner vs Nicolas Jarry is not yet known.

How to watch free Jannik Sinner Australian Open live streams in Australia

The 2025 Australian Open is being live streamed for free on Channel 9, 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service in Australia, meaning Australian fans can watch Jannik Sinner in action at no cost. But what if you're away from Australia? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home? Don't worry — you can watch 9Now via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Jannik Sinner's matches on your usual subscription (e.g. 9Now)? You can still watch the Australian Open 2025 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. or U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch your usual Australian Open free stream and all of Jannik Sinner's matches.

How to watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For American Sinner fans, ESPN and its channels have exclusive rights to the Australian Open in the U.S., with the action split between ESPN and ESPN2.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get both of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. It includes ESPN and ESPN2 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and your first month half price.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $79.99 per month (currently discounted to $74.99) for 221 channels and includes ESPN and ESPN2. It offers a 7-day free trial.

Alternatively, there's the dedicated sports streamer ESPN Plus, which will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Melbourne Park, so you can watch Sinner, his competitors, and the women's tournament too.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

Love sports? Then check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front (from $79.99/month thereafter). The line-up of its 200+ channel Pro plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus the likes of CBS, NBC, ABC, USA, FOX and FS1.

How to watch Jannik Sinner at AO 2025 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Jannik Sinner supporters in Canada can catch all the Australian Open action on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch the Italian's Aussie Open 2025 matches online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you access all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch Jannik Sinner live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Jannik Sinner Australian Open matches in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the Australian Open and Jannik Sinner's matches is being provided by Eurosport and Discovery+ in the U.K.

If you don't already have access to Eurosport as part of your TV plan, signing up to a Discovery+ Standard plan will let you live stream the action online. A subscription is available for £6.99/month, but you can pay £30.99/month to add TNT Sports to the mix.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the Australian Open from abroad.

How to watch Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Australian Open is being broadcast for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with online live streams available via 9Now, so Sinner fans in Oz won't have to pay a thing to watch him play.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now as if you were back home.

Jannik Sinner's possible Australian Open schedule 2025

(All match times TBD)

Round 1 - Monday, January 13 (vs Nicolas Jarry)

Round 2 - Wednesday, January 15

Round 3 - Friday, January 17

Round 4 - Sunday, January 19

Quarter-finals - Tuesday, January 21

Semi-finals - Friday, January 24

Final - Sunday, January 26

What does Jannik Sinner's route to the Australian Open 2025 final look like? As the top seed, Jannik Sinner has been handed a favorable draw, and won't face his main opponents until late in the tournament. Sinner has an easy route through the first three rounds, and shouldn't face much challenge at all until Round 4, where he could meet Holger Rune (13), Hubert Hurkacz (18) or Matteo Berretini. If he makes it through Round 4, which he should, the highest-seeded players that Sinner could meet in the Quarter-final are Alex de Minaur (8) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (11). For his Semi-final, Sinner could face Taylor Fritz (4) or Daniil Medvedev (5) – the two players he beat in Grand Slam finals in 2024. If he secures a spot in the final, Sinner would meet for the first time one of the big names in the other half of the draw, including Sinner's peer and perennial rival Carlos Alcaraz (3) and second seed Alexander Zverev. Novak Djokovic (7) and Casper Ruud (6) are also threats in the other half of the draw. Though Sinner is expected to breeze through the first part of the tournament, he'll have some big opposition coming up, and the prospect of a Sinner vs Alcaraz final is a mouthwatering one, as the two stars have yet to meet in a top-level final.

Can I watch Jannik Sinner play in the Australian Open for free? Yes! Fans based in Australia can watch Jannik Sinner's matches and all of the Australian Open 2025 via free streaming service 9Now. Aussie Sinner fan traveling abroad? Don't worry, you don't have to miss seeing your favorite player for free – a VPN like NordVPN will allow you to access all your usual streams as if you were back home.

More from Tom's Guide