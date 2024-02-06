Iran vs Qatar live stream: how to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 semi-final online for free

The Iran vs Qatar live stream features two teams who deserve to be in the semi-final of the AFC Asian Cup — and you can watch live from anywhere with a VPN.

Iran vs Qatar live stream, date, time, channels Iran vs Qatar in the Asian Cup 2023 takes place on Wednesday, February 7.

• Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 8)

• FREE — 10Play (Australia)

• U.S. — Paramount Plus / CBS Sports Golazo

• U.K. — Triller TV+

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Only once in 56 years have Iran failed to reach the quarter-final and this will be their second successive appearance in the last four. Yet it's in the semis where they come unstuck — they've lost their last six matches at this stage and haven't reached the final since 1976. History may be against them, but form isn't. Amir Ghalenoei's side are unbeaten in their last 18 games and showed real grit to beat Syria on penalties in the last 16, then knockout out much-fancied Japan 2-1 in the last eight. Mehdi Taremi should return from suspension.

Once the tournament's whipping boys, Qatar have evolved into one of the Asian Cup's most fearsome opponents. The defending champions haven't lost a finals match since 2015 — or 12 games, if you prefer — and count on a golden generation that includes forward Akram Afif as its star. The hosts, though, haven't beaten Iran in their last 10 attempts and will need to overcome that mental barrier if they're to become the second team this century to reach successive Asian Cup finals.

For Iran vs Qatar live streams — and where to watch AFC Asian Cup games generally — keep reading this article, which includes free streams around the world.

FREE Iran vs Qatar live stream

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams for FREE

Great news, soccer fans still interested in the outcome of the Asian Cup 2023 Down Under since the Socceroos' exit, both semi-finals — and the ensuing final — are being shown for FREE on TV on Channel 10 and via its online 10Play streaming service (complete with English commentary).

There are also free-to-air options in Indonesia via RCTI+, and in the U.K. and U.S. thanks to free trials for Triller TV+ and Paramount Plus respectively.

If you're usually based in one of those countries but are overseas when this match is on, you'll find that your usual stream on the above services is blocked.

Thankfully however, with a VPN you can still live stream Iran vs Qatar as if you were back at home. We'll explain how below.

Watch Iran vs Qatar live streams from anywhere

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from any country on Earth.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently away from home could watch Australia vs South Korea live streams on 10Play with a VPN.

Iran vs Qatar live streams by country

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., streaming service Paramount Plus will show Iran vs Qatar, along with every Asian Cup soccer game. This game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday morning.

If you don't already have a subscription, prices start from only $5.99/month for the basic package, rising to $11.99/month ad-free. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus available to new users, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't already.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams in the U.K.

You can live stream Iran vs Qatar and watch all other 2023 Asian Cup games on the little-known Triller TV+ platform.

Better known for showing combat sports, Triller TV+ works across a wide range of streaming devices and costs £7.99/month or £69.99/year with a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used it before.

Iran vs Qatar kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT on Wednesday afternoon.

How to watch Iran vs Qatar live streams in Australia

Good news for soccer fans Down Under! You can watch Iran vs Qatar for FREE. It's being shown on Channel 10 and via its 10Play streaming service at 2 a.m. AEDT early on Thursday morning.

Both semi-finals, together with the final, are being shown for free thanks to Network 10. While every single AFC Asian Cup game (including this one) is being streamed by Paramount Plus. Subscriptions cost from $9.99/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.