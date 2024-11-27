How to watch Gib vs Slim – live stream Misfits Boxing 19 online and from anywhere

It is fair to say that this fight amounts to a high watermark in Misfits Boxing history. In the middleweight division of this crossover boxing series, American Slim Albaher is unbeaten (7-0) and fights after a statement victory against Salt Papi last time out while the Saudi AnEnson Gib, with just the one defeat to Jake Paul on his record, returns after a unanimous decision vs Jarvis back in 2023.

'Gib vs Slim' live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024

► Venue: Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar.

► Start Time: 4 p.m. GMT (8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET)

► Gib vs Slim ring walks (approx): 10 p.m. GMT (2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET)

U.S. — DAZN

• U.K. / RoW — DAZN

Misfits Boxing X Series 19 - "Qatar: The Supercard" has gone the extra mile this time to put together an evening of social media boxing entertainment that ticks all the boxes. Before Gib and Slim even climb into the ring, we get to see the return of Salt Papi against King Kenny.

Another former opponent defeated by the headliners and looking to get back on track is Jarvis who takes on the undefeated and highly fancied prodigy Ben Williams. Elsewhere, KSI's younger brother Deji makes another appearance and Lil Cracra and Yuddy Gang TV renew hostilities for a third time.

Here's how to watch Gib vs Slim live streams and the rest of Misfit Boxing 19 – "Qatar: The Supercard" – online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Misfit boxing 'Gib vs Slim' live stream from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch Misfit boxing 19 live streams in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim' Misfit 19 live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch "Gib vs Slim" on "Qatar: The Supercard" live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.

Pay $9.99 for Slim vs Gib and you'll get a month's free DAZN thrown in. So it's a PPV, sort of, in the sense that it would be the same price you'd pay for a month's DAZN anyway.

An annual membership paid upfront is only $112.50 (reduced from $224.99); monthly is down from $19.99 to $9.99.

Sign up for as little as $9.99 per month or a bargain $112.50 per year.

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim' on 'Qatar: The Supercard' streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN has the exclusive rights to show "Gib vs Slim" on "Qatar: The Supercard" on Thursday, November 27.

The DAZN PPV costs £19.99 and comes with a 7-day free DAZN trial.

You can get a month's access to the streaming service for £9.99 per month. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £89.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim': live stream Misfit boxing in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the Great White North, where DAZN is 'Gib vs Slim' on 'Qatar: The Supercard' in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim' on 'Qatar: The Supercard' live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The 'Gib vs Slim' fight on 'Qatar: The Supercard' livestream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$14.99.

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim' on 'Qatar: The Supercard' live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the 'Gib vs Slim' fight on 'Qatar: The Supercard', it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

How to watch 'Gib vs Slim' on 'Qatar: The Supercard' live streams worldwide

If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for 'Gib vs Slim' on the Misfits 19 'Supercard' in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

'Gib vs Slim' tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Slim Albaher AnEnson Gib Nationality America Saudi Arabia Age 30 28 Height 6'0" 5' 8" Reach 78" 69" Rounds 22 24 Record 7-0 (5 k-o's) 6-1 (3 k-o's)

'Qatar: The Supercard' - Fight card

AnEsonGib vs. Slim Albaher

Salt Papi vs. King Kenny

HSTikkyTokky vs. Masai Warrior

Deji Olatunji vs. Dawood Savage

Jarvis Khattri (c) vs. Ben Williams

NichLmao vs. Warren Spencer

YuddyGangTV vs. Lil Cracra

Chase DeMoor vs. Kelz

Luis Alcaraz Pineda vs. Swarmz

Amir Anderson vs. Neeraj Saini

What have Slim and Gib said about each other? Slim: "He’s only got three knockouts. One of them was a guy called ‘Max Plays FIFA’. He’s a guy who doesn’t box at all [and oppponent] Austin McBroom quit so he didn’t finish him, he quit the fight. Me, I have five knockouts and every guy I’ve knocked out was with one punch. I’ve got that different kind of right hand power. He’s going to feel that on fight night and he’s going to regret even signing that contract." Gib: "They said Slim was the most exciting dance partner and he is so boring. He's been boring as expected, but I'm going to make it up by making the fight entertaining as hell and by beating the s*** out of him."