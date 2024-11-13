How to watch DP World Tour Championship 2024: live stream golf online

The 2024 Race to Dubai climaxes with the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai from November 14 to 17. Not only is there this Rolex Series event to be won, the Race to Dubai winner will be determined at it as well as the 10 players who will receive joint membership with the more lucrative PGA Tour. You can watch DP World Tour Championship live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7 a.m. GMT / 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT (previous day) / 1 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — NBC / Peacock / USA via Sling

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The prize fund is $10m, the largest purse on the DP World Tour outside of co-sanctioned events. The winner gets $3m along with 2,000 Race to Dubai points and 2,000 Ryder Cup points.

Rory McIlroy is out in front in the Race to Dubai. Were he to win the Race, he would tie Seve Ballesteros on six European Tour Order of Merit titles. Only Colin Montgomerie, with eight, will have more.

Only one man can stop McIlroy: Thriston Lawrence. To do so, the South African has to win the Tour Championship and McIlroy to finish worse than solo 11th in the 50-man field. Those playing are the top 50 available players in the Race to Dubai. Twenty-seven of the field have won this season, but Lawrence is not one of them. He has finished second five times this season.

The top 10 finishers in the Race to Dubai among who do not already have a PGA Tour card will receive one for next season. All those playing are, mathematically, still capable of making this top 10. When he won last week’s Rolex Series event, the Abu Dhabi Championship, Paul Waring catapulted himself from 43th to 3rd in these standings.

There is much to play for over the coming days. There is no halfway cut in the event, and the field goes out in two-balls, with players paired in their Race to Dubai order for the first round, and then in scoreboard order for rounds two to four. Here's a complete guide to where to watch the 2024 Tour Championship, including free streams, daily schedules and tee times.

Watch 2024 DP World Tour Championship live streams from anywhere

The 2024 DP World Tour Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch 2024 DP World Tour Championship live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., golf fans can watch the DP World Tour Championship 2024 on NBC, Peacock and the USA Network.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch live streams via streaming services such Sling TV (50% off your first month) and Fubo (7-day free trial).

Sling TV offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of NBC (in select cities) and USA Network. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo . Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front, and features dozens of channels including NBC, USA, CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel.

How to watch 2024 DP World Tour Championship in the U.K.

All four days of the Tour Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2024 DP World Tour Championship in Australia

The live action from Dubai is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25 for Kayo One and $35 for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

