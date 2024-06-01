Watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams from anywhere

The Critérium du Dauphiné returns for its 76th edition in 2024 for 1,200 kilometers of racing in and around the French Alps. Created to boost circulation of the newspaper Le Dauphiné Libéré back in 1947 it has become the number one testing ground for riders warming up for the Tour de France. Over the years 11 riders have done the double by winning both, including Chris Froome who did it three times.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams will be available Sunday, June 2 – Sunday, June 9. Start times vary.

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (AUS), France.tv (FRA), RTBF (BEL)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Canada — Watch on FloBikes

• U.K. — Watch on Discovery Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN

Last year's winner Jonas Vingegaard is still recovering from the awful crash he suffered in Spain in April, and with no Tadej Pogačar on the start list, this year's race is wide open. Coming down in the same crash that took out Vingegaard was Remco Evenepoel, and although not 100% he is down to start in a desperate bid to return to top shape for July.

It's ex Visma-Lease a Bike rider Primož Roglič who will start as favorite as he has survived the spring unscathed, and will be keen to impress in the colors of his new team, BORA-hansgrohe. The 2022 winner will be looking for a second win in the race.

In place of Vingegaard, Visma-Lease a Bike are sending last year's Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss as their GC hope but will he be able to rise to the challenge again and battle for top spot?

Together with Jai Hindley (BORA-hansgrohe), Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers), Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal Quick-Step) and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) we have a stellar line up for the 8-day race.

Read on for details of how to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams wherever you are in the world — including options to tune in for free.

FREE Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams

If you live in Australia, France or Belgium then you can look forward to a free Critérium du Dauphiné live stream in 2024.

Australia’s SBS is set to serve up free streams of the race, as are France's France.tv and Belgium's RTBF.

But what if you’re based in any of these countries but aren’t at home to catch that free Critérium du Dauphiné coverage? Maybe you’re on vacation and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action

How to watch 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné will be aired by NBC's Peacock streaming service in the U.S.. A subscription to the Premium Monthly plan (which gives you access to live sports and events, as well as loads of TV shows and movies) will cost you $5.99 per month. A Premium Annual subscription, giving you access for a year, will usually set you back $59.99.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race on Peacock, then don't forget to explore NordVPN, as set out above.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery Plus.

A 'Standard' subscription to Discovery Plus, which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage, will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, French Open tennis, motorsports, the upcoming Paris Olympic Games and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football, as well as rugby, wrestling, UFC and MotoGP) costs £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$30 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Critérium du Dauphiné 2024 stages

Starting in Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, the race kicks off with a 175-kilometer loop, which although climbing 2000 meters is likely to be a sprint stage, maybe the only one of the week.

From this gentle beginning the race heads for higher altitude on stage two with its first of five summit finishes, the punishing 25-kilometer passage to the Col de la Loge. Broken up into sections of the Côte de Saint-Georges-en-Couzan, the Col de la Croix Ladret, then the final push up the Col de la Loge, this will shake up the GC significantly.

The 181-kilometer stage three also finishes uphill although it’s a much smaller 3.8-kilometer ascent, however there are a further four categorised climbs to cross before the riders get there.

Stage four is a 34.4-kilometer slightly uphill time trial. It's one for the real strong men and anyone wanting to win this race will have to excel on this short but demanding course.

The longest stage of the race comes on stage five as the riders face an undulating 200 kilometers from Amplepuis to Saint-Priest, perfect for a long breakaway formed of riders who are no threat overall. Those in the mix for the GC will welcome an easy day before the long weekend of climbing.

Over the next three days the stage profiles go ballistic with three vicious summit finishes in a row. On stage six the race crosses first the Col du Granier before ending on the 11.1-kilometer Collet d’Allevard. The next day, the Queen stage sees the race cross four first category climbs and finish on the HC ascent to Samoëns. Then the race concludes with the tough 9.4-kilometer climb to Plateau des Glières on Sunday.

These three days will be insanely hard and will provide a worthy winner — as well as giving a good indication of who is going to be in contention for the final podium at Le Tour in July.

(Image credit: Critérium du Dauphiné)

Stage 1 | Sunday, June 2, Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule - Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule, 172.5km

Stage 2 | Monday, June 3, Gannat - Col de la Loge, 142km

Stage 3 | Tuesday, June 4, Celles-sur-Durolle - Les Estables, 181.7km

Stage 4 | Wednesday, June 5, Saint-Germain-Laval - Neulise, 34.4km (ITT)

Stage 5 | Thursday, June 6, Amplepuis - Saint-Priest 167km

Stage 6 | Friday, June 7, Hauterives - Le Collet d’Allevard, 174.1km

Stage 7 | Saturday, June 8, Albertville - Samoëns 1600, 155.3km

Stage 8 | Sunday, June 9, Thônes - Plateau des Glières, 160.6km