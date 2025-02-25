Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Chelsea vs Southampton live stream is an unlikely opportunity for the bottom-of-the-league Saints to give their fans something to cheer about, because the Blues have got that sinking feeling again — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Chelsea vs Southampton live stream takes place on Tuesday, February 25.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Wednesday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea have lost four of their last five games, including each of their past three, a woeful run that's seen them plummet to 7th, having been considered title outsiders barely a month ago.

The key moment in the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend was Filip Jorgensen's costly last-minute flap, but Enzo Maresca is beginning to face renewed scrutiny for his team selections. Despite having both Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer available, he inexplicably played winger Pedro Neto as a lone striker, and has indicated that he'll do the same at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Southampton fell to yet another embarrassing defeat at the weekend, though Ivan Juric's men actually won their last away game, against fellow new boys Ipswich. They have nothing to lose, while the potential return of Taylor Harwood-Bellis would come as a huge boost.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Chelsea vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Chelsea vs Southampton and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Southampton live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Chelsea vs Southampton live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 9:15 a.m. NZDT on Tuesday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

