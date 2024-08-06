Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream sees new Barca coach Hansi Flick face off against new Milan coach Paulo Fonseca for the very first time in this pre-season clash — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Barcelona vs AC Milan, Date, Time, Channels The Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream takes place on Tuesday, August 6.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST (Aug. 7) / 9:30 a.m. AEST (Aug. 7)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Premier Sports

• AUS — Watch on Paramount Plus



Barcelona got a solid win over bitter rivals Real Madrid in a pre-season El Classico match to extend their unbeaten pre-season run. Hansi Flick’s emphasis on pressing helped rejuvenate the team's dynamics, while Pau Victor provide two crucial goals. Fans will definitely want to see more of him in the upcoming season.

Like Barcelona, Milan defeated Real Madrid and are yet to lose a pre-season match. New coach Paulo Fonseca will be desperate to close the gap on rivals Inter Milan given the 19 point difference last season, so beating both Spanish giants could be a huge statement. Milan fans will be happy to hear that Rafael Leao will be returning for the match on Tuesday.

Even though it’s a friendly, the Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream promises to be a competitive encounter. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Barcelona vs AC Milan game online from anywhere.

Watch Barcelona vs AC Milan from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch Barcelona vs AC Milan thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.











How to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you can watch the Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream via ESPN Plus and the ESPN app.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

How to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

If you are in the U.K and want to stream the Barcelona vs AC Milan game then your only option is Premier Sports.

Premier Sports costs from £10.99 a month but you can save 37% (versus the monthly fee) when you opt for the £120 annual plan.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still watch a Barcelona vs AC Milan live stream by using a VPN service.

How to watch Barcelona vs AC Milan online in Australia

Paramount Plus is the service you'll need if you want to stream Barcelona vs AC Milan in Australia. Plans start from $6.99 a month.

Traveling away from home? Use a VPN to access your usual streaming service from anywhere.