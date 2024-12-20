Usyk Fury time: when does Usyk vs Fury 2 start? Ring walks, schedule, worldwide timings listed

If you want to know the Usyk Fury time, we have you covered. The megabucks rematch – Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 – start on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. But what time does it start where you are? Below we have all worldwide fight timings, including ring walks and expected finish time.

Oleksandr Usyk won a memorable split decision in May's first fight, wobbling the naturally bigger Fury in the ninth round of an enthralling contest. The Ukrainian, derided as a "middleweight dosser" by Tyson Fury before the first contest, has earned the 6ft 9in Englishman's respect and the lack of barbs has been notable in the build up to this titanic rematch on December 21.

There's been the odd whisper that the loser may choose to retire, though that seems a little far-fetched at this stage. Should Usyk win again, Fury would still be tempted by a mega fight with Anthony Joshua, while a Fury victory would make a triology an near-certainty.

So, it's a case of revenge or repeat in Saudi Arabia, which is all the more reason to take note of all the Usyk vs Fury 2 times below and be sure not to miss the action!

What time does Usyk vs Fury 2 live coverage start?

In the U.S. and Canada, the Usyk vs Fury start time is 11am ET / 10am CT / 9am MT / 8am PT on Saturday, December 21.

In the U.K. live coverage starts at 4pm GMT; and in Australia, Usyk-Fury gets underway at 3am AEDT on Sunday, December 22.

What time are the Usyk vs Fury ring walks?

Usyk Fury ring walk times will be dictated by the previous fights, but they're expected to take place at approximately 1.30am AST (local time) in the early hours of Sunday, December 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Here are the Usyk vs Fury 2 ring walk times around the world, beginning with those in the west starting on Saturday, December 21:

2.30pm PST – Pacific Standard Time

3.30pm MST – Mountain Standard Time

4.30pm CST – Mexico City, Mexico

4.30pm CST – Central Standard Time

5.30pm EST – Eastern Standard Time

7.30pm BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10.30pm GMT – United Kingdom

11.30pm CET – Central Europe

12.30am SAST – South Africa (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 1.30am AST – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 2.30am GST – Dubai, UAE (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 4am IST – New Delhi, India (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 5.30am WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 6.30am CST – Beijing, China (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 9.30am AEDT – Australia (Sun, Dec. 22)

(Sun, Dec. 22) 11.30am NZDT – New Zealand (Sun, Dec. 22)

What time does Usyk vs Fury 2 finish?

If Usyk vs Fury 2 was to start on schedule and go the full 12 rounds, we'd expect the fight to finish at approximately 3.30am AST (local time) on Sunday, December 22.

Therefore, we wouldn't count on clocking off before 7pm EDT (Dec. 21) / 6pm CDT (Dec. 21) / 5pm MDT (Dec. 21) / 4pm PDT (Dec. 21) / 12am GMT / 11am AEST.

Again, this depends heavily on the outcome of the previous fights on the card.