Scotland vs Finland live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly online

The Scotland vs Finland live stream is the final friendly for the home side before they jet off to Germany to play in Euro 2024 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Scotland vs Finland live stream, date, time, channels The Scotland vs Finland live stream takes place today (Friday June 7).

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (June 8)

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• AUS. — Watch on Optus Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Having struggled to break down Gibraltar in a largely forgettable 2-0 win on Monday, Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants his players to deliver a much-improved display at Hampden Park ahead of Euro 2024. He said: “We want a good performance at home in front of our supporters to give them that little boost before we go to the tournament.”

Clarke is likely to pick a strong side for the clash against Finland as his squad for the Euros has virtually been selected already due to Lyndon Dykes and Ben Doak withdrawing through injury. That means he will have just one player to cut before the flight to Munich.

With Kieran Tierney, Callum McGregor, Ché Adams, Scott McTominay and Angus Gunn all likely to return to the starting line-up, Scotland fans will hope to see a much-improved performance against a side that failed to qualify for the European Championships after being thrashed 4-1 by Wales in the play-off semi-finals.

Follow this guide to watch Scotland vs Finland live streams all over the world — including free streams in the U.K..

How to watch Scotland vs Finland live stream for free

There's great news if you're a football fan and live in U.K. — you can watch a live stream of Scotland vs Finland absolutely free. That's because the match will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC Scotland, and streamed live via BBC iPlayer.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Scotland vs Finland is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use the BBC's streaming service. Use a VPN to unblock iPlayer when traveling outside the U.K.. Details below.

How to watch Scotland vs Finland live streams from anywhere

Scotland vs Finland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, including for free in the U.K., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Scotland vs Finland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Scotland vs Finland live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the Scotland vs Finland live stream, as the match will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC Scotland, and streamed live via BBC iPlayer. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're traveling outside the U.K., then you can still watch a Scotland vs Finland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch a Scotland vs Finland live stream in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately for soccer fans in the US, the Scotland vs Finland game has not been picked up by any broadcaster. Therefore you will not be able to live stream the match if you live in the US.

If you're traveling in the U.S. and want to use the services you already pay for, check out NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Finland live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Scotland vs Finland live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tune into their usual service as if they were back home.

How to watch Scotland vs Finland live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Scotland vs Finland game on Optus Sport. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.